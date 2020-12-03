Police issue warning after van owners are targeted by criminals

Herts police have issued a warning to all van owners in the Stevenage area, after a spate of thefts in car parks in recent days.

Two vehicles were targeted yesterday, with offenders stealing items from vans in the Asda car park on Monkswood Way, and in the B&Q car park on London Road.

The first instance happened at around 2pm, when a VW van in Asda car park was accessed through a side door and a leaf blower was stolen. CCTV images of the incident captured a male in a high visibility jacket.

If you have any information or witnessed this crime, you can contact the police using the non-emergency 101 number, quoting crime number 41/97018/20.

Just forty minutes later, at 2.40pm, offender(s) stole a door handle and tools from a Vauxhall Vivaro that was parked in B&Q in London Road. If you have any information about this incident, please contact police on 101 using 41/96997/20.

Herts police have also issued the following advice to van owners in the wake of these thefts:

• Make sure you lock the doors and shut the windows whenever you leave your vehicle unattended.

• Never leave any valuables visible. Even if you know that there is nothing valuable in your jacket pocket or file left on the seat, a thief may try their luck.

• Remove tools from your van when left overnight. If this isn’t possible, fit a tool safe and ensure it is fully secured with good quality locks.

• Consider parking close to a hedge or wall in order to restrict access for anyone trying to get inside.

• Engrave or mark tools and their boxes with your postcode and house number.

• Fit additional locks external locks to van doors.

• Use an approved steering lock or gear clamps, and remember to set your immobiliser and alarm if you have one.