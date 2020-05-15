Advanced search

Stevenage artist’s NHS-inspired collection to be displayed at Lister Hospital

PUBLISHED: 15:21 15 May 2020 | UPDATED: 15:21 15 May 2020

Aidan Farr's 'CARRY ON NHS' collection will be displayed at Lister Hospital. Picture: Aidan Farr

Aidan Farr's 'CARRY ON NHS' collection will be displayed at Lister Hospital. Picture: Aidan Farr

Archant

An NHS-inspired collection of ‘Carry On’ cartoons from a Stevenage artist will be displayed in a new gallery space at Lister Hospital.

Stevenage-based Aidan with actor Sir Anthony Hopkins. Picture: Aidan FarrStevenage-based Aidan with actor Sir Anthony Hopkins. Picture: Aidan Farr

Actor and artist Aidan Farr has drawn a collection of 16 caricatures entitled ‘Carry On NHS,’ featuring stars from the Carry On film franchise, who are promoting the NHS during lockdown.

Aidan approached Lister last week, who said they would love to display his collection as an exhibit in a new gallery space set to be opened at the hospital.

‘Carry On NHS’ includes cartoons of famous characters such as Sid James, Barbara Windsor, Kenneth Williams and Jim Dale – who Aidan twice met in London’s West End.

Aidan said his collection was inspired by a long-time love for Carry On films, and a lockdown-induced boredom which has deprived him of usual creative outlets.

“I would normally go to acting workshops at the Actor’s Centre in London,” Aidan said. “So I instead decided to relieve the 12-week isolation period with this new project.

You may also want to watch:

“Unfortunately I am in the government’s vulnerable category, so have been advised to adhere to strict social isolation. The drawing helps me pass the days by, while also hopefully doing some good.

The Stevenage resident wanted to donate his collection to Lister as a way of saying thank you, after experiencing life-saving care from the hospital in 2005.

“About 15 years ago I was violently assaulted in Stevenage town centre by a stranger, which left me in a coma for five weeks. They had to drill into my skull to relieve the brain haemorrhage.

“I was brought to Lister, and they saved my life. I still suffer from many complications. My balance and memory are affected, and I have a bad weakness down one side – but this is a way of showing how much they did for me.”

Aidan’s project has also elicited responses from various Stevenage-based Facebook sites, where he has encouraged others to get creative in lockdown.

He has also contacted Stevenage museum which is planning on displaying an exhibit of ‘Lockdown Art’ from Stevenage residents, featuring some of Aidan’s work.

Before the collection goes on display at Lister, Aidan is hoping to reach out to a professional framer who could donate their time to mount the cartoons.

If you are, or know a framer willing to help, contact Aidan Farr on Facebook.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Comet. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Pictures reveal Letchworth pensioner’s living conditions amid ‘neglect’ concerns

Concerns have been raised about the living conditions of 79-year-old Gregory from Letchworth. Picture: Supplied

Anti–government graffiti left in Hitchin

The graffiti was discovered by a passerby in Bancroft, Hitchin. Picture: Andrew Green/Twitter

Popular restaurant and takeaway given green light to open in Hitchin

Chicken George is expected to open at 107 Bancroft, Hitchin soon. Picture: Google Maps

Baby saved by hero strangers after strong wind blows buggy into Stevenage lake

Louise with her two children, including baby Arthur (right). Picture: Louise Heavey

Man reportedly spotted ‘acting suspiciously’ with an axe in Stevenage

A man was reportedly seen acting suspiciously with an axe in Hampson Park. Picture: Archant

Most Read

Pictures reveal Letchworth pensioner’s living conditions amid ‘neglect’ concerns

Concerns have been raised about the living conditions of 79-year-old Gregory from Letchworth. Picture: Supplied

Anti–government graffiti left in Hitchin

The graffiti was discovered by a passerby in Bancroft, Hitchin. Picture: Andrew Green/Twitter

Popular restaurant and takeaway given green light to open in Hitchin

Chicken George is expected to open at 107 Bancroft, Hitchin soon. Picture: Google Maps

Baby saved by hero strangers after strong wind blows buggy into Stevenage lake

Louise with her two children, including baby Arthur (right). Picture: Louise Heavey

Man reportedly spotted ‘acting suspiciously’ with an axe in Stevenage

A man was reportedly seen acting suspiciously with an axe in Hampson Park. Picture: Archant

Latest from the The Comet

Stevenage artist’s NHS-inspired collection to be displayed at Lister Hospital

Aidan Farr's 'CARRY ON NHS' collection will be displayed at Lister Hospital. Picture: Aidan Farr

Stevenage left on the brink of relegation as clubs in League Two agree to end season

Stevenage will definitely finish bottom after League Two clubs agreed to end the season. Picture: DAVID SIMPSON/TGS PHOTO

Hillsborough disaster survivor’s horror at Stevenage man’s Facebook post mocking the 96 who died

Herts police have spoken to Ashley Michael Bagstaff about his use of social media in light of this offensive post on Facebook.

Quiz: Test your sporting knowledge, May 15

Q23. Ryan Giggs is one of 28 footballers to accomplish what feat? Picture: NICK POTTS/PA

Citizens Advice North Herts still here for those in need of support

Rosie Waters, chief executive at Citizens Advice North Herts, has been working from home. Picture: CANH
Drive 24