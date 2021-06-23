Armed Forces Day 2021: Stevenage event to return with tank display and WWI bench

Published: 11:16 AM June 23, 2021

The Royal British Legion Stevenage Branch raised £1,310 at the Stevenage Armed Forces Day stall in 2018 - Credit: Richard Mott

Stevenage's Royal British Legion branch is set to return to their annual stall in the Town Square on Saturday to mark Armed Forces Day.

A WWI tank will also be on display, as well as merchandise for visitors to enjoy. There will also be talks from veterans.

Last year's event was sadly not delivered amid the pandemic. But this year, volunteers will be manning the stall from 10am to 4pm, with others about the town with donation buckets.

Following this, Royal British Legion representatives will be heading to the Old Town at 5.30pm, where a First World War bench will be dedicated by the Rev. Jacky Page and the New Rev Karen Mitchell.

The bench was donated by Stevenage Borough Council leader Sharon Taylor from her Herts County Council budget, and the accompanying plaque donated by the borough council.

Over in Letchworth, the day will also be marked with a Spitfire fly-past and pop-up museum.