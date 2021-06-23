Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport E-Edition
The Comet > News

Armed Forces Day 2021: Stevenage event to return with tank display and WWI bench

Author Picture Icon

Georgia Barrow

Published: 11:16 AM June 23, 2021   
The Royal British Legion Stevenage Branch raised £1,310 at the Stevenage Armed Forces Day stall. Pic

The Royal British Legion Stevenage Branch raised £1,310 at the Stevenage Armed Forces Day stall in 2018 - Credit: Richard Mott

Stevenage's Royal British Legion branch is set to return to their annual stall in the Town Square on Saturday to mark Armed Forces Day.

A WWI tank will also be on display, as well as merchandise for visitors to enjoy. There will also be talks from veterans.

Last year's event was sadly not delivered amid the pandemic. But this year, volunteers will be manning the stall from 10am to 4pm, with others about the town with donation buckets. 

Following this, Royal British Legion representatives will be heading to the Old Town at 5.30pm, where a First World War bench will be dedicated by the Rev. Jacky Page and the New Rev Karen Mitchell.  

The bench was donated by Stevenage Borough Council leader Sharon Taylor from her Herts County Council budget, and the accompanying plaque donated by the borough council.

Over in Letchworth, the day will also be marked with a Spitfire fly-past and pop-up museum. 

Stevenage News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Retro-looking deck chairs were spotted over the fence of Hitchin's outdoor pool yesterday (Monday, June 7)

Updated

Harry Styles and Emma Corrin snap confirms filming at Hitchin pool

Maya Derrick

Author Picture Icon
Aldi stores Hertfordshire

Aldi eyes new Hertfordshire store locations

Dan Mountney

person
The Towers in Southgate, Stevenage

Stevenage Borough Council | Exclusive

Hundreds of council flats placed on 24-hour watch over fire concerns

Charles Thomson

person
A sketch of what the façade of the proposed Walsworth Road development for the current Hitchin Kwik Fit site may look like 

Planning and Development

Have your say on proposals for 18 new flats on Kwik Fit site

Maya Derrick

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus