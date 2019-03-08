Stevenage family's plea to bring body of former Lister Hospital worker home after freak campervan tragedy

The Stevenage family of Angie Dowsett has launched a GoFundMe page to bring her home after the 56-year-old died in a freak campervan accident while on holiday in Le Mans, France. Picture: Dowsett family Archant

The family of a former healthcare assistant at Stevenage's Lister Hospital has been left devastated after she died following a freak accident while on holiday in France.

Angie Dowsett, 56, had been touring around France with her husband, Malcolm, in a campervan when they pulled into a truck-stop near Le Mans.

As she climbed up the stairs of the vehicle she fell backwards, hitting her head on a kerb and causing a massive bleed on her brain.

She went into a coma and was put on life support while her family rushed from the UK to be with her. Sadly, Angie died three days later.

Her son Ross, who lives in Stevenage, said: "Our beautiful mum has gained her angel wings. She was pain free and peaceful.

"Her husband, children, brothers and sister-in-law were by her side every step of the way and I know she would be extremely proud of us.

"All her organs were functioning well so we decided, as a family, to donate them, as that's what she wanted. She will live on in someone else, save lives and help others, just like she always wanted to - putting others before herself.

You may also want to watch:

"We have no words and are devastated and heartbroken.

"Love you mum, up to the sky and further."

A GoFundMe page has been set up by her three children - Ross, Kayleigh and Carl - to raise the funds needed to bring Angie's body back to Stevenage, where she raised her family.

Ross said: "We have been inundated with beautiful, caring messages from so many of our friends and our mum's friends, asking how they can help. The only way we can think of, is helping us raise some money to get our beautiful mum home where she belongs and give her the send off she deserves.

"As you can imagine, this has come as a huge shock to all of us. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts."

So far, more than £2,600 has been raised of the £4,000 target.

One donor wrote: "I loved Angie - free spirit, generous heart, quirky humour. I want her home, where she belongs" and another described her as "a bubbly, friendly, caring personality".

A former work colleague said: "I worked with Angie at Lister's maternity unit. Such a lovely lady to work with, and she always had a smile for everyone."

To make a donation, visit gofundme.com/f/angie-dowsett-medicalfuneral.