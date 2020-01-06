Advanced search

5G rolled out for Stevenage and Potters Bar customers

PUBLISHED: 15:29 06 January 2020 | UPDATED: 15:29 06 January 2020

Friends using smartphone with coffee at university college break. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/ViewApart

EE customers in Stevenage and Potters Bar are set to receive 5G, as the network provider began rolling out the service in Hertfordshire.

The mobile phone provider has introduced 5G in Stevenage, Potters Bar, Watford, and Hoddesdon in Hertfordshire, as well as in Hull, Leeds, Newcastle and other cities across the country in December.

EE was the first to launch 5G in the UK when six cities were switched on in May last year, and since then it has been expanding its network on a daily basis.

EE has added 5G to Stevenage to the total number of UK towns and cities now connected to EE's 5G network to 50.

The mobile network operator - part of BT Group - is leading the UK on 5G rollout, and has set the new aim of having 5G live in more than 70 cities and large towns by March 2020, in time for the next big 5G device launches.

Customers will connect to both 4G and 5G at the same time to get the best possible experience, even in the most crowded areas, according to EE.

