Review of the year 2018: April

PUBLISHED: 12:03 28 December 2018

Jack Gower took part in the Mini London Wheelchair Marathon. Picture: Ella Gower.

Jack Gower took part in the Mini London Wheelchair Marathon. Picture: Ella Gower.

Archant

April saw an appeal launched to get a new wheelchair for Hitchin’s Jack Gower, after his broke during the Virgin Money Giving Mini London Wheelchair Marathon.

There's no stopping Jack Gower now he has his own racing wheelchair. Picture:There's no stopping Jack Gower now he has his own racing wheelchair. Picture:

Jack has spastic paraplegic cerebral palsy which causes his limbs to be very stiff. In a bid to walk independently, the 12-year-old underwent life-changing surgery, but still needs the a wheelchair for long distances.

After his surgery, Jack discovered a love for wheelchair athletics. After the racing wheelchair he was using for the big marathon had broken, £2,380 was raised for a brand new one, via a GoFundMe page.

April also saw Ickleford’s own Lobster Greg make it to the semi-finals of ITV’s Ninja Warrior.

Greg Trevelyan enjoyed being a famous face of the show after grabbing the attention of viewers by taking on the challenge donning his lobster costume.

Greg Trevelyan on Ninja Warrior. Picture: ITVGreg Trevelyan on Ninja Warrior. Picture: ITV

Villagers gathered at the Ickleford Recreation Ground to view the episode.

Continuing the sporting theme, runners across Stevenage and North Herts took part in various marathon events in April – including Chris Lennon who completed the Brighton Marathon in aid of Endometriosis UK, a charity which has supported his wife Cat since her diagnosis in 2016. Chris completed the race in 3h55m24s and raised £3,340 – the largest single donation Endometriosis UK had received.

Cat has Stage IV endometriosis, and her case was described by consultants at Luton & Dunstable Hospital as the worst they’ve ever seen. She’s since had a kidney removed as a result.

Cat said at the time: “Hopefully the money will help raise the awareness that the condition so desperately needs.”

Greg Trevelyan on Ninja Warrior. Picture: ITV

And Hitchin mum Carla Pilsworth was recognised as an inspiration to others with a Tommy’s award.

Carla has suffered the stillbirth of her daughter, several miscarriages and a twin ectopic pregnancy before finally giving birth to baby Polly through IVF.

She won the Costa Inspirational Mum Award in the Tommy’s Awards, which celebrate the courage and strength of people who have been affected by pregnancy complications or the loss of a baby.

Carla and husband Ashley threw themselves into rasing awareness around miscarriage through Tommy’s and, in 2016, raised more than £20,000 in memory of stillborn Daisy and the other babies they had lost by doing the London Marathon and the Royal Parks Half Marathon.

