Advanced search

Gallery

Remembrance Sunday 2019: Stevenage and North Herts gather to honour the armistice

PUBLISHED: 12:51 11 November 2019 | UPDATED: 12:51 11 November 2019

Stevenage's Remembrance Sunday service in the Old Town. Picture: Margesson Photography

Stevenage's Remembrance Sunday service in the Old Town. Picture: Margesson Photography

Archant

Stevenage and North Hertfordshire have been paying their respects to fallen soldiers in acts of Remembrance.

Stevenage's Remembrance Sunday service in the Old Town. Picture: Margesson PhotographyStevenage's Remembrance Sunday service in the Old Town. Picture: Margesson Photography

In Stevenage, hundreds gathered around the war memorial at the Bowling Green in Old Town on Remembrance Sunday, after a parade led by armed forces and buglers made its way down the High Street.

Wreaths were laid by local dignitaries as the town observed a two-minute silence.

In Hitchin, Remembrance was marked in the afternoon with a service at St Mary's Church, followed by a wreath laying at the war memorial.

The service was led by new St Mary's vicar - Rev Christopher Bunce - who was inaugurated at an official ceremony last Wednesday.

Stevenage's Remembrance Sunday service in the Old Town. Picture: Margesson PhotographyStevenage's Remembrance Sunday service in the Old Town. Picture: Margesson Photography

Letchworth, Baldock and North Herts villages also gathered to pay their respects on Sunday, with thousands of people attending local services.

Further services were also held today to mark Armistice Day - commemorating when the armistice was signed between the allies of World War I and Germany.

- Did you attend a Remembrance service? Send your photos in to news@thecomet.net

Hitchin's Remembrance Sunday service at the war memorial outside St. Mary's. Picture: ALAN MILLARDHitchin's Remembrance Sunday service at the war memorial outside St. Mary's. Picture: ALAN MILLARD

Hitchin's Remembrance Sunday service at the war memorial outside St. Mary's. Picture: ALAN MILLARDHitchin's Remembrance Sunday service at the war memorial outside St. Mary's. Picture: ALAN MILLARD

Stevenage's Remembrance Sunday service in the Old Town. Picture: Margesson PhotographyStevenage's Remembrance Sunday service in the Old Town. Picture: Margesson Photography

Hitchin's Remembrance Sunday service at the war memorial outside St. Mary's. Picture: ALAN MILLARDHitchin's Remembrance Sunday service at the war memorial outside St. Mary's. Picture: ALAN MILLARD

Hitchin's Remembrance Sunday service at the war memorial outside St. Mary's. Picture: ALAN MILLARDHitchin's Remembrance Sunday service at the war memorial outside St. Mary's. Picture: ALAN MILLARD

You may also want to watch:

Hitchin's Remembrance Sunday service at the war memorial outside St. Mary's. Picture: ALAN MILLARDHitchin's Remembrance Sunday service at the war memorial outside St. Mary's. Picture: ALAN MILLARD

Stevenage's Remembrance Sunday service in the Old Town. Picture: Margesson PhotographyStevenage's Remembrance Sunday service in the Old Town. Picture: Margesson Photography

Hitchin's Remembrance Sunday service at the war memorial outside St. Mary's. Picture: ALAN MILLARDHitchin's Remembrance Sunday service at the war memorial outside St. Mary's. Picture: ALAN MILLARD

Stevenage's Remembrance Sunday service in the Old Town. Picture: Margesson PhotographyStevenage's Remembrance Sunday service in the Old Town. Picture: Margesson Photography

Hitchin's Remembrance Sunday service at the war memorial outside St. Mary's. Picture: ALAN MILLARDHitchin's Remembrance Sunday service at the war memorial outside St. Mary's. Picture: ALAN MILLARD

Stevenage's Remembrance Sunday service in the Old Town. Picture: Margesson PhotographyStevenage's Remembrance Sunday service in the Old Town. Picture: Margesson Photography

Stevenage's Remembrance Sunday service in the Old Town. Picture: Margesson PhotographyStevenage's Remembrance Sunday service in the Old Town. Picture: Margesson Photography

Most Read

Two teens arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following Stevenage stabbings

Two teens have been arrested in Stevenage in connection with Holly Copse stabbings

Wards close to visitors at Stevenage’s Lister Hospital to help prevent spread of norovirus

Some wards at Stevenage's Lister Hospital have been closed to visitors to prevent spread of norovirus. Picture: East and North Herts NHS Trust.

Stevenage woman has major surgery in bid to stop mesh implant agony

Carole Davies says she has been in agony since having a mesh implant inserted 12 years ago. Picture: DANNY LOO

‘Disease changed our lives forever’ says Hitchin dad on son’s meningitis

Jeff Brown, with his wife Bharathi and 10-year-old son Jothi. Picture: MRF

Man and teenage boy sustain ‘serious’ stab wounds in Stevenage

Trains are disrupted on Cambridge routes due to a person being hit. Picture: Archant

Most Read

Two teens arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following Stevenage stabbings

Two teens have been arrested in Stevenage in connection with Holly Copse stabbings

Wards close to visitors at Stevenage’s Lister Hospital to help prevent spread of norovirus

Some wards at Stevenage's Lister Hospital have been closed to visitors to prevent spread of norovirus. Picture: East and North Herts NHS Trust.

Stevenage woman has major surgery in bid to stop mesh implant agony

Carole Davies says she has been in agony since having a mesh implant inserted 12 years ago. Picture: DANNY LOO

‘Disease changed our lives forever’ says Hitchin dad on son’s meningitis

Jeff Brown, with his wife Bharathi and 10-year-old son Jothi. Picture: MRF

Man and teenage boy sustain ‘serious’ stab wounds in Stevenage

Trains are disrupted on Cambridge routes due to a person being hit. Picture: Archant

Latest from the The Comet

Two teens arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following Stevenage stabbings

Two teens have been arrested in Stevenage in connection with Holly Copse stabbings

Sampson praises Stevenage spirit after battling to FA Cup replay

Stevenage manager Mark Sampson during Stevenage vs Peterborough United, Emirates FA Cup Football at the Lamex Stadium on 9th November 2019

Stevenage v Oldham postponed due to international call ups – delaying Maamria’s Lamex return

Mark Sampson (left) and former Stevenage boss Dino Maamria. Picture: TGS Photo

Remembrance Sunday 2019: Stevenage and North Herts gather to honour the armistice

Stevenage's Remembrance Sunday service in the Old Town. Picture: Margesson Photography

Wards close to visitors at Stevenage’s Lister Hospital to help prevent spread of norovirus

Some wards at Stevenage's Lister Hospital have been closed to visitors to prevent spread of norovirus. Picture: East and North Herts NHS Trust.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists