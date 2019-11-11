Gallery

Remembrance Sunday 2019: Stevenage and North Herts gather to honour the armistice

Stevenage's Remembrance Sunday service in the Old Town. Picture: Margesson Photography Archant

Stevenage and North Hertfordshire have been paying their respects to fallen soldiers in acts of Remembrance.

Stevenage's Remembrance Sunday service in the Old Town. Picture: Margesson Photography Stevenage's Remembrance Sunday service in the Old Town. Picture: Margesson Photography

In Stevenage, hundreds gathered around the war memorial at the Bowling Green in Old Town on Remembrance Sunday, after a parade led by armed forces and buglers made its way down the High Street.

Wreaths were laid by local dignitaries as the town observed a two-minute silence.

In Hitchin, Remembrance was marked in the afternoon with a service at St Mary's Church, followed by a wreath laying at the war memorial.

The service was led by new St Mary's vicar - Rev Christopher Bunce - who was inaugurated at an official ceremony last Wednesday.

Letchworth, Baldock and North Herts villages also gathered to pay their respects on Sunday, with thousands of people attending local services.

Further services were also held today to mark Armistice Day - commemorating when the armistice was signed between the allies of World War I and Germany.

Hitchin's Remembrance Sunday service at the war memorial outside St. Mary's. Picture: ALAN MILLARD Hitchin's Remembrance Sunday service at the war memorial outside St. Mary's. Picture: ALAN MILLARD

