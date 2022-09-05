Liz Truss MP has won the Conservative Party 2022 leadership election and is set to become the UK prime minister - Credit: Stefan Rousseau/PA

The MPs in Stevenage and North Herts have offered their congratulations to incoming prime minister Liz Truss.

Stephen McPartland, Sir Oliver Heald and Bim Afolami have all congratulated the South West Norfolk MP on winning the Conservative Party leadership election - with a 20,927 majority over opponent Rishi Sunak.

Her premiership is due to begin this week following the election result, announced in London today (Monday, September 5).

Stephen McPartland, MP for Stevenage, backed Liz Truss in the campaign.

Mr McPartland said: "Huge congratulations to Liz Truss on her election as leader of the Conservative Party.

"Now is the time to unite behind our new leader and relentlessly focus on delivering for everyone in every community in our country."

Sir Oliver Heald, MP for North East Hertfordshire, said he worked with Liz Truss when he served as courts minister - and she as Secretary of State for Justice - under Theresa May.

Sir Oliver said: "She works in a rigorous and well-structured way and I am sure that she will bring organisation and professionalism to the job of prime minister.

"She is also idealistic and will want to do well for Britain and all citizens.

"She is a very talented person and I congratulate her on winning the race.

"Of course, she faces a dark background with clouds in all directions, but I believe that her methodical approach and ability to take decisions will be welcome at this difficult time."

Bim Afolami, MP for Hitchin and Harpenden, backed Rishi Sunak in the campaign.

Mr Afolami said: "Congratulations to Liz Truss on being elected as the new leader of the Conservative Party and our next prime minister.

"We now need to come together as a party to tackle the issues facing the country."

Political opponents of Liz Truss have outlined what they would like to see from the new PM over the coming weeks.

Judi Billing is the leader of the Labour Group on North Herts District Council.

Councillor Billing said: "In North Herts, we are trying our very best to help residents with the cost of living, which is at crisis point.

"The government must focus on funding local councils.

"We estimate that North Herts council has lost around 50 per cent of its central government funding in recent years."

According to the Institute for Government think tank, local authorities in England have - on average - lost 37pc of their central government funding between 2009/10 and 2019/20.

Cllr Billing added: "The result of the Conservative Party election would have been utterly woeful whatever the result.

"I don't think Liz Truss is up to the job. I have absolutely no confidence in a Liz Truss government."

Robin Parker is the leader of the Liberal Democrat Group at Stevenage Borough Council.

Cllr Parker said: "We now have a government without a plan and a leader without a mandate.

"Under Liz Truss, we're set to see more of the same as we did under Boris Johnson - taking people for granted, crisis and chaos.

"From the cost of living emergency to the NHS crisis, the Conservatives have shown they don’t care, and have no plan.

"It's time to scrap the energy price hike then call a general election."

Liz Truss has become prime minister following a resignation announcement by Boris Johnson on July 7 this year.

Following her election win, Ms Truss said: "It’s an honour to be elected as leader of the Conservative and Unionist Party.

"I’d like to thank the 1922 Committee, the party chairman, and the Conservative Party for organising one of the longest job interviews in history.

"I also want to thank our outgoing leader, my friend, Boris Johnson. Boris, you got Brexit done.

"You crushed Jeremy Corbyn.

"You rolled out the vaccine, and you stood up to Vladimir Putin.

"You are admired from Kyiv to Carlisle."

She added: "I know that we will deliver, we will deliver and we will deliver."