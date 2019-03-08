Advanced search

Our MPs call on Parliament to back Boris in Brexit showdown

PUBLISHED: 15:08 18 October 2019 | UPDATED: 15:08 18 October 2019

Stevenage and North Herts MPs have all called upon parliament to back Boris Johnson's Brexit deal on Saturday. Picture: Archant

Stevenage and North Herts MPs have called on Parliament to back the Prime Minister's Brexit deal in tomorrow's crunch vote in the House of Commons.

Boris Johnson negotiated an eleventh-hour deal with Brussels on Thursday evening, and the Withdrawal Agreement will now be put to MPs on 'Super Saturday' - the first time Parliament has sat on a Saturday in 37 years.

Bim Afolami, MP for Hitchin and Harpenden, Nadine Dorries, MP for Mid Beds, Sir Oliver Heald MP for North East Herts, and Stevenage MP Stephen McPartland have all confirmed they will be voting in favour of Boris Johnson's deal on Saturday.

Bim Afolami - a vocal supporter of the Prime Minister's Brexit strategy - tweeted his support on Thursday.

Mr Afolami said: "Pleased to hear that the PM has got a Brexit deal. Looking forward to voting for it when it comes to the House this weekend."

Nadine Dorries also offered her support, saying that the Prime Minister had "acheived the unachievable."

Alistair Burt, MP for North East Beds - who announced last month that he will quit as MP before the next general election - has come out in support of the deal, despite rebelling against Boris Johnson's government over a no-deal Brexit.

Appearing on BBC Newsnight last night, Mr Burt said: "My opposition in the past has been, straightforwardly, that I don't want no deal.

"But there is a clear sense now that the country has to move forward. For the British Parliament again to say no would raise some questions about what we're up to."

Sir Oliver Heald MP and Stephen McPartland MP have been approached for comment.

