Advanced search

Coronavirus: Latest figures for Stevenage and North Herts ahead of national lockdown

PUBLISHED: 15:53 03 November 2020 | UPDATED: 15:53 03 November 2020

The latest COVID-19 statistics show a slight rise in Stevenage and North Herts. Picture: RADAR

The latest COVID-19 statistics show a slight rise in Stevenage and North Herts. Picture: RADAR

Archant

This Thursday marks the first day of a four-week national lockdown, but what do the figures look like in our area?

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Stevenage and North Herts continue to rise steadily – according to data by the Office of National Statistics.

You may also want to watch:

Data shows there were 155 confirmed cases in North Herts between October 24 and 30, an increase of 60. Meanwhile, Stevenage saw an additional 90 cases, up 11 from the previous week.

The total number of cases up to November 2 for North Herts sits at 968 and 708 for Stevenage.

The average cases per 100,000 people in the latest week across England was 153. In North Herts, this figure was 116, and 102 in Stevenage.

To share your thoughts around the latest lockdown with the Comet, go to thecomet.net/news/coronavirus-lockdown-2-0-november-to-december-1-6911224.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Comet. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Stevenage man named after being found guilty of multiple counts of rape

St Albans Crown Court. Picture: DANNY LOO

Surgeon at Stevenage’s Lister Hospital appeals to strangers to save his young daughter’s life

Arya Lloyd is relying on a complete stranger to save her life after being diagnosed with a life-threatening blood disorder earlier this year. Picture: Courtesy of DKMS

Redundancy risk over no school lessons at Stevenage Swimming Centre due to pandemic

Stevenage Leisure Limited says it appears school swimming lessons will not resume until April next year at the earliest, putting jobs at potential risk. Picture: Archant

Hitchin family back national awareness campaign as daughter, 12, waits for ‘urgent’ heart transplant

Hitchin's Lisa Lathane poses with her daughter Robyn as Pulmonary Hypertension Week begins. Picture: Lisa Lathane

Poll: Have your say on new COVID-19 lockdown

Prime Minister Boris Johnson addresses the nation ahead of a proposed coronavirus lockdown. Picture: Alberto Pezzali/PA Wire

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Stevenage man named after being found guilty of multiple counts of rape

St Albans Crown Court. Picture: DANNY LOO

Surgeon at Stevenage’s Lister Hospital appeals to strangers to save his young daughter’s life

Arya Lloyd is relying on a complete stranger to save her life after being diagnosed with a life-threatening blood disorder earlier this year. Picture: Courtesy of DKMS

Redundancy risk over no school lessons at Stevenage Swimming Centre due to pandemic

Stevenage Leisure Limited says it appears school swimming lessons will not resume until April next year at the earliest, putting jobs at potential risk. Picture: Archant

Hitchin family back national awareness campaign as daughter, 12, waits for ‘urgent’ heart transplant

Hitchin's Lisa Lathane poses with her daughter Robyn as Pulmonary Hypertension Week begins. Picture: Lisa Lathane

Poll: Have your say on new COVID-19 lockdown

Prime Minister Boris Johnson addresses the nation ahead of a proposed coronavirus lockdown. Picture: Alberto Pezzali/PA Wire

Latest from the The Comet

Coronavirus: Latest figures for Stevenage and North Herts ahead of national lockdown

The latest COVID-19 statistics show a slight rise in Stevenage and North Herts. Picture: RADAR

Tom Pett returns to Stevenage after Lincoln City release

Tom Pett was a fan favourite during his first spell with Stevenage. Picture: DANNY LOO

Stevenage council leader discusses second lockdown and resilience of residents

Stevenage council leader Sharon Taylor has dicussed the second lockdown. Picture: Stevenage Council.

Appeal after three bikes stolen from shed in Stevenage

Police are hoping to reunite this bike with its owner, after it was stolen from a shed in Stevenage. Picture: Herts police

NHS trust determined to care for you throughout difficult times

North East Herts NHS Trust chief executive Nick Carver. Picture: NE Herts NHS Trust