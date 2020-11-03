Coronavirus: Latest figures for Stevenage and North Herts ahead of national lockdown

This Thursday marks the first day of a four-week national lockdown, but what do the figures look like in our area?

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Stevenage and North Herts continue to rise steadily – according to data by the Office of National Statistics.

Data shows there were 155 confirmed cases in North Herts between October 24 and 30, an increase of 60. Meanwhile, Stevenage saw an additional 90 cases, up 11 from the previous week.

The total number of cases up to November 2 for North Herts sits at 968 and 708 for Stevenage.

The average cases per 100,000 people in the latest week across England was 153. In North Herts, this figure was 116, and 102 in Stevenage.

