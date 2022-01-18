COVID-19 cases plummet in Stevenage and North Herts

Stevenage and North Hertfordshire have seen a decrease in COVID-19 cases of more than 40 per cent - Credit: PA

The number of people testing positive for COVID-19 in Stevenage and North Hertfordshire has decreased dramatically.

In Stevenage on Monday, 114 people tested positive, bringing the total between January 11 and 17 to 848 - a 40.7 per cent decrease compared to the previous seven days.

In North Herts on Monday, 153 people tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total between January 11 and 17 to 1,018 - a 43.4 per cent decrease compared to the previous seven days.

On January 11, there were 66 patients in Lister with COVID-19, including six on a ventilator.

Between January 3 and 9, 56 patients were admitted to Lister with COVID-19 - a decrease of 18.8 per cent compared to the previous seven days.

On Monday, one death within 28 days of a positive COVID-19 test was reported by the East and North Herts NHS Trust, which runs Lister, bringing the number of coronavirus deaths announced by the NHS trust to 605.