Stevenage and Letchworth schools join national effort with visor production

Staff at John Henry Newman School have made visors for workers at Lister Hospital. Picture: JHN Archant

Schools in Stevenage and Letchworth have joined the fight against coronavirus by making protective visors for carers and workers on the frontline.

John Henry Newman, Nobel, and Thomas Alleyne schools in Stevenage have been manufacturing visors in their Design and Technology departments, with a huge number being used by NHS staff at Lister Hospital.

Fearnhill School in Letchworth has also contributed, with DT teacher Mrs Trodden making over 65 face-shields for frontline workers.

Mrs Fullard, Head of Design and Technology at Fearnhill, said the school had “been in touch with the Garden House Hospice,” and will be donating a “large proportion of the shields” to them next week.

Design and Technology teacher Mrs Trodden has made over 60 protective visors. Picture: Fearnhill Design and Technology teacher Mrs Trodden has made over 60 protective visors. Picture: Fearnhill

Terry Douris, cabinet member for education, libraries and localism at Herts County Council said: “The response across every part of Hertfordshire has been tremendous and continues day after day.

“I am delighted our schools were able to make these generous and timely donations. Huge thanks to all involved.”

