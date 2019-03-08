Aldi stores donate food surplus to Letchworth charities

Aldi stores in Stevenage and Letchworth have set up charity partnerships to donate food surplus. Picture: DANNY LOO ©2019 Archant

Stevenage's Aldi store is now donating surplus food directly to charities that redistribute supplies to vulnerable people in the area.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The new partnership - which benefits the Best Before Café in Letchworth - follows a successful trial between the supermarket and community engagement platform, Neighbourly.

This scheme has seen eight Aldi stores in Hertfordshire pair up with local groups that collect the stores' food surplus up to five days a week.

The Best Before Café, which runs a weekly pop-up in Letchworth, aims to alleviate food poverty in the region by providing meals for those most in need in the area.

Aldi's new Letchworth store, which is due to open in Avenue One on September 26, has already been set up with a charity partnership and will donate its surplus food to Jackie's Drop-in, which is also based in the town.

The drop-in is a centre for adults with disabilities, and will begin to benefit from donations the week after the store opens.

You may also want to watch:

Each store is donating perishable items such as fresh fruit and vegetables, long-life items and baked goods.

The trial began in January and, following its success, was rolled out across Aldi's entire store estate.

Last year the supermarket donated two million meals to charity and expects to increase this by 50 per cent now the trial has been extended to more than 830 stores.

Fritz Walleczek, managing director of corporate responsibility at Aldi UK and Ireland, said: "We're always looking for new and creative ways to increase the amount of food we are able to donate.

"This partnership is enabling us to distribute even more surplus stock, while supporting a vast range of good causes, across Hertfordshire.

"Our aim is for fresh, healthy food to be accessible for everyone, and Neighbourly are helping us to extend this commitment beyond our affordable range of fresh products."

Aldi has not sent any waste to landfill since 2014, and has also pledged to reduce operational food waste by 50 per cent by 2030.

Any local charities in Stevenage or Letchworth looking to partner up with an Aldi store should email aldi@neighbourly.com to apply.