Stevenage and Knebworth GP remains suspended three years after GMC opened investigation

Angus James Brooke, a GP at the Knebworth and Marymead Medical Practice, was suspended in 2017 after the General Medical Council launched an investigation into the family doctor. Picture: Harry Hubbard Archant

A GP suspended while working for a doctors’ practice with surgeries in both Stevenage and Knebworth remains suspended three years after the General Medical Council launched an investigation into him.

Details of the investigation into Angus James Brooke – who worked as a GP at the Knebworth and Marymead Medical Practice – are not yet public, but in 2017 the GMC asked the Medical Practitioners’ Tribunal Service to step in and issue an interim suspension while allegations about his conduct are investigated.

Doctor Brooke remains suspended, following a review by the MPTS on Tuesday. Reasons interim suspensions are imposed can include for public protection, in the public interest, or in the interests of the doctor.

Interim suspensions are not based on evidence or facts, but rather a basic risk assessment, and must be reviewed at least every six months.