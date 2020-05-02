Advanced search

Stevenage and Knebworth GP remains suspended three years after GMC opened investigation

PUBLISHED: 08:00 02 May 2020 | UPDATED: 08:32 02 May 2020

Angus James Brooke, a GP at the Knebworth and Marymead Medical Practice, was suspended in 2017 after the General Medical Council launched an investigation into the family doctor. Picture: Harry Hubbard

A GP suspended while working for a doctors’ practice with surgeries in both Stevenage and Knebworth remains suspended three years after the General Medical Council launched an investigation into him.

Details of the investigation into Angus James Brooke – who worked as a GP at the Knebworth and Marymead Medical Practice – are not yet public, but in 2017 the GMC asked the Medical Practitioners’ Tribunal Service to step in and issue an interim suspension while allegations about his conduct are investigated.

Doctor Brooke remains suspended, following a review by the MPTS on Tuesday. Reasons interim suspensions are imposed can include for public protection, in the public interest, or in the interests of the doctor.

Interim suspensions are not based on evidence or facts, but rather a basic risk assessment, and must be reviewed at least every six months.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Comet. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

