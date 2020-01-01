Advanced search

Company boss admits to selling unsafe tyres at Stevenage and Hatfield branches

PUBLISHED: 16:34 20 February 2020 | UPDATED: 16:34 20 February 2020

St Albans Magistrates Court

St Albans Magistrates Court

Archant

A used tyre dealer, with branches in Hatfield and Stevenage, has pleaded guilty to selling unsafe tyres after an undercover Hertfordshire Trading Standards investigation.

Peter Ndivo, director of Qwik Tyres Ltd, has been fined £1,400 and ordered to pay £1,746 in costs, after pleading guilty at St Albans Magistrates' Court yesterday.

Mr Ndivo admitted to supplying part-worn tyres which failed to meet the safety requirements of the Motor Vehicle Tyres (Safety) Regulations 1994.

Councillor Terry Hone, executive member for community safety at Herts County Council, said: "This prosecution should send a clear message to any part-worn tyre dealers operating in Hertfordshire. Consumers in our county expect that any tyre for road use complies with safety standards.

You may also want to watch:

"We continue to support businesses by providing advice and information about selling part-worn tyres safely. We will also continue to conduct covert test-purchases when necessary to protect consumers, keep them safe on the roads and improve standards."

The court heard how a Hertfordshire Trading Standards officer visited Qwik Tyres in Stevenage on July 3, 2019, and the Hatfield branch the next day, acting as a customer and bought part-worn tyres.

The tyres were then examined by an independent tyre consultant who concluded that the Stevenage tyre had two repairs which did not meet British Standard Specifications.

One of the repairs was in an area of the tyre which is not permitted for minor repairs and should never have been attempted. The expert also noted that both the Hatfield and Stevenage tyres did not have a 'part worn' mark as required by the Motor Vehicle Tyres (Safety) Regulations 1994.

Hertfordshire Trading Standards has previously provided Qwik Tyres with advice and guidance on the legislation surrounding the storage, marking and selling of part worn tyres.

The legislation, specifies that tyres must be marked part worn and be permanently and legibly applied to the tyre adjacent to every approval mark. All repairs need to comply with relevant safety standards and any tyre that has been repaired should be inspected very carefully.

Most Read

Man in hospital after stabbing in Stevenage supermarket car park

A man has sustained injuries to his leg following a stabbing in Tesco car park in Stevenage yesterday evening. Picture: Debbie White

Stevenage mum creates petition to make one-way system outside school after several near misses

A parent at Fairlands Primary School has started a petition to maike the road outside the school safer. Picture: Keeley Cove

Stevenage Tesco car park stabbing: Police appeal as victim seriously injured

Two teenage boys have been arrested on suspicion of GBH following a stabbing in Stevenage's Tesco car park Picture: Archant

Letchworth stabbing investigation: Witness appeal after woman arrested

A man in his 40s sustained several stab wounds on Saturday evening. Picture: Archant

‘Whole village arrives’ for reopening of Knebworth’s Station pub

The opening night of the revamped Station pub in Knebworth - following its closure three years ago and a subsequent planning battle - was very well attended. Picture: Maria Hastings

Most Read

Man in hospital after stabbing in Stevenage supermarket car park

A man has sustained injuries to his leg following a stabbing in Tesco car park in Stevenage yesterday evening. Picture: Debbie White

Stevenage mum creates petition to make one-way system outside school after several near misses

A parent at Fairlands Primary School has started a petition to maike the road outside the school safer. Picture: Keeley Cove

Stevenage Tesco car park stabbing: Police appeal as victim seriously injured

Two teenage boys have been arrested on suspicion of GBH following a stabbing in Stevenage's Tesco car park Picture: Archant

Letchworth stabbing investigation: Witness appeal after woman arrested

A man in his 40s sustained several stab wounds on Saturday evening. Picture: Archant

‘Whole village arrives’ for reopening of Knebworth’s Station pub

The opening night of the revamped Station pub in Knebworth - following its closure three years ago and a subsequent planning battle - was very well attended. Picture: Maria Hastings

Latest from the The Comet

Company boss admits to selling unsafe tyres at Stevenage and Hatfield branches

St Albans Magistrates Court

Hitchin student hits new heights at national cooking competition

North Herts College pupil Nyarli Calderon with her risotto dishes. Picture: Andrew Dearden/Panache

Nominations open for public ideas that could make Herts’ streets safer

Could your idea make Hertfordshire safer? Picture: Danny Loo

Airbus announces more than 300 UK job cuts

Airbus has announced a reduction of more than 300 positions in the UK. Picture: Google

Langford’s Holly, 12, to take on half-marathon for Stevenage homeless charity

Holly Smith, 12, is taking on a half-marathon to raise money for the Stevenage Haven. She is pictured here after completing seven miles during her training. Picture: Amanda Smith
Drive 24