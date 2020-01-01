Company boss admits to selling unsafe tyres at Stevenage and Hatfield branches

A used tyre dealer, with branches in Hatfield and Stevenage, has pleaded guilty to selling unsafe tyres after an undercover Hertfordshire Trading Standards investigation.

Peter Ndivo, director of Qwik Tyres Ltd, has been fined £1,400 and ordered to pay £1,746 in costs, after pleading guilty at St Albans Magistrates' Court yesterday.

Mr Ndivo admitted to supplying part-worn tyres which failed to meet the safety requirements of the Motor Vehicle Tyres (Safety) Regulations 1994.

Councillor Terry Hone, executive member for community safety at Herts County Council, said: "This prosecution should send a clear message to any part-worn tyre dealers operating in Hertfordshire. Consumers in our county expect that any tyre for road use complies with safety standards.

"We continue to support businesses by providing advice and information about selling part-worn tyres safely. We will also continue to conduct covert test-purchases when necessary to protect consumers, keep them safe on the roads and improve standards."

The court heard how a Hertfordshire Trading Standards officer visited Qwik Tyres in Stevenage on July 3, 2019, and the Hatfield branch the next day, acting as a customer and bought part-worn tyres.

The tyres were then examined by an independent tyre consultant who concluded that the Stevenage tyre had two repairs which did not meet British Standard Specifications.

One of the repairs was in an area of the tyre which is not permitted for minor repairs and should never have been attempted. The expert also noted that both the Hatfield and Stevenage tyres did not have a 'part worn' mark as required by the Motor Vehicle Tyres (Safety) Regulations 1994.

Hertfordshire Trading Standards has previously provided Qwik Tyres with advice and guidance on the legislation surrounding the storage, marking and selling of part worn tyres.

The legislation, specifies that tyres must be marked part worn and be permanently and legibly applied to the tyre adjacent to every approval mark. All repairs need to comply with relevant safety standards and any tyre that has been repaired should be inspected very carefully.