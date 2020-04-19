Advanced search

Use your loaf! Stevenage bakery offers free bread to key workers, care homes and charities

PUBLISHED: 07:55 20 April 2020

Allied Bakeries in Stevenage delivers trays of Kingsmill loaves to the pop-up supermarket on the Lister Hospital site during the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Courtesy of Hill+Knowlton Strategies

Archant

A bakery in Stevenage has donated more than 900 loaves of bread to charities and key workers amid the coronavirus pandemic, and is appealing for more groups in need of donations to come forward.

Allied Bakeries in Cartwright Road has so far donated 990 Kingsmill loaves to Stevenage’s Lister Hospital, the East and North Hertfordshire Hospitals’ Charity and the Stevenage Community Food Bank.

A spokesman said: “When our teams saw how health and other emergency service workers were struggling to get to the shops and find basic foods at the end of a long shift they wanted to help. They want to do more.

“Key frontline workers – such as NHS workers, hospices, food banks, care homes, police and fire departments – near Allied Bakeries, and in need of bread donations to keep going, can get in touch via the Kingsmill Twitter page @KingsmillCare and we will see what we can do.”

