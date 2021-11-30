Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport E-Edition
The Comet > News

Woman on trial over bottles smashed in Aldi store

Author Picture Icon

Louise McEvoy

Published: 8:59 AM November 30, 2021
Updated: 9:11 AM November 30, 2021
Smashed bottles on floor of Aldi supermarket in Stevenage Fairlands Way

The scene at Aldi in Fairlands Way, Stevenage, on November 25 last year - Credit: Supplied

A 36-year-old woman is due to face trial today, after a large quantity of bottles of alcohol were smashed on to the floor in the Aldi supermarket in Fairlands Way, Stevenage last year.

Barbara Stange-Alvarez, from Stevenage, was arrested at the scene on November 25, 2020.

She was later charged with destroying or damaging property, racially aggravated common assault, public order offences and assault by beating.

She is due to appear at Stevenage Magistrates' Court at 10am today for trial.

Stevenage Magistrates Court
Stevenage News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Churchyard in Hitchin

Herts Live

Hitchin named as happiest place to live in the East of England

Maya Derrick

Author Picture Icon
A cyclist was knocked off his bike and verbally assaulted in Royston, and police are appealing for i

Herts Live

Emergency services called to crash on A1(M)

Anne Suslak

Author Picture Icon
Letchworth Christmas lights switch-on in 2018

Christmas

BID releases official statement after cancelling Christmas lights switch-on

Maya Derrick

Author Picture Icon
Tree stumps off Gresley Way in Stevenage

Work begins on Gresley Park site for 600 homes

Louise McEvoy

Author Picture Icon