Woman on trial over bottles smashed in Aldi store

The scene at Aldi in Fairlands Way, Stevenage, on November 25 last year - Credit: Supplied

A 36-year-old woman is due to face trial today, after a large quantity of bottles of alcohol were smashed on to the floor in the Aldi supermarket in Fairlands Way, Stevenage last year.

Barbara Stange-Alvarez, from Stevenage, was arrested at the scene on November 25, 2020.

She was later charged with destroying or damaging property, racially aggravated common assault, public order offences and assault by beating.

She is due to appear at Stevenage Magistrates' Court at 10am today for trial.