Stevenage Airbus part of new bid to increase work with small and medium-sized businesses

The new Airbus programme aims to increase SME involvement in UK future satellite communications services, like Skynet 6A. Picture: Courtesy of Airbus Defence and Space Archant

Aerospace company Airbus, which has a site in Stevenage, has launched an initiative to increase the involvement of small and medium-sized businesses in future satellite communications services.

Airbus has launched Open Innovation – Space, a programme offering a new way for SMEs and entrepreneurs to bring expertise, technology and new innovations to the space industry.

The venture is supported by Stevenage MP Stephen McPartland, who said: “This is an amazing opportunity to partner with some of the biggest companies in the space and aerospace industry. This new initiative gives small businesses the chance to really move to the next level.

“Stevenage is the manufacturing space capital of the UK and it is important we can link more and more local businesses into that supply chain.”

Those interested can register with Airbus online at openinnovationspace.uk