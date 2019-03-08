Find out how Age Concern Stevenage could help you at grand reopening this weekend

Age Concern Stevenage has moved into the Indoor Market. Picture: Stevenage Borough Council Archant

Stevenage's Age Concern is moving to the indoor market, and will hold a grand opening this weekend.

The charity was previously based at Swingate House in the town centre, and is set to reopen at its new home at 11am on Saturday.

Chair of Age Concern Stevenage, Sam Edwards, said: "We are very excited to be starting a new chapter in Age Concern Stevenage's long-serving history as one of the oldest independent charities in the town.

"We invite you to our grand opening in Stevenage Indoor Market at 11am where you can meet many of our amazing volunteers who loyally commit to helping people as well as a few surprises as we celebrate our new home."

Mayor of Stevenage Simon Speller will be at the event to welcome one of Stevenage's longest running charities into the new space.

Age Concern offer a wide range of services to older people in Stevenage including, legal advice, mobility hire, a foot care clinic, coffee mornings, benefit advice and lots more.

For more information, go to ageconcernstevenage.co.uk.