Stevenage Against Domestic Abuse renews in North Herts and launches in East Herts under new name

PUBLISHED: 07:02 16 March 2020

Stevenage Against Domestic Abuse has been renewed in North Herts and launched in East Herts under new name, Suvivors Against Domestic Abuse. Picture: Stevenage Borough Council

Archant

Stevenage Against Domestic Abuse has renewed its contract to offer the service, in North Herts and launch in East Herts - and the new branches will now be renamed.

The initiative headed by Stevenage Borough Council will now be known as Survivors Against Domestic Abuse when operating outside of Stevenage.

The service offers one to one support for victims, survivors and their families by working with Stevenage Borough Council, North Herts District Council, East Herts District Council, police, various housing associations and children's services.

The contract has been renewed for another year in North Herts, meaning the service will continue until April 2021.

The renewal of the contract brought together Stevenage Borough Council leader Sharon Taylor, North Herts District Council leader Martin Stears-Handscomb and CEO of Settle housing association Gavin Cansfield.

SADA has won numerous local and national awards, and has supported 243 victims in the last twelve months.

Chair of SADA and council leader Sharon Taylor said: 'It is fantastic news that the service has been renewed for another year in North Herts and launched in East Herts last month.

'I am extremely proud of the work of SADA, and its expansion means even more victims and survivors of domestic abuse can get the right help and support.

'SADA will still be known as Stevenage Against Domestic Abuse when operating in Stevenage, but given the service has expanded it will be known as Survivors Against Domestic Abuse when operating in other areas of Hertfordshire.'

Councillor Martin Stears-Handscomb said: 'Since SADA's launch in North Herts during the summer of 2018, we have nurtured and developed a close working relationship with them to help victims and survivors of domestic abuse in our district.

'SADA's work provides a vital lifeline to those living with the awful reality of domestic abuse and we are pleased to continue this essential work with them, helping more individuals and families to break free from very distressing situations. We look forward to referring to SADA with their new name - Survivors Against Domestic Abuse, when working with them in the North Herts area.'

Gavin Cansfield added: 'As a housing association, our role at settle goes beyond being a landlord. Our social purpose drives everything we do, and for some residents that means providing extra support to help them live comfortably in their homes. We are really proud to work with SADA and make sure our residents can come to us if they are experiencing domestic abuse and access the support and services they need.'

For more information on SADA in North Herts, go to north-herts.gov.uk/home/community/community-safety/domestic-abuse-support.

