Safe space for domestic abuse victims launches in North Herts

A Stevenage-based service that helps victims of domestic abuse has expanded its reach to help those in North Hertfordshire.

Stevenage Against Domestic Abuse, an initiative headed by Stevenage Borough Council, has opened a new refuge which will be available to abuse victims across North Herts.

The fully furnished house - which is available to victims, survivors and their families for a maximum of seven days - offers a safe haven for those affected to make their next decision.

This groundbreaking service has supported more than 350 victims and has received more than 40 referrals for its other 'safe space' accommodation since April 2018.

The opening of the new North Herts 'safe space' brought together domestic abuse survivors and representatives from Stevenage Borough Council and North Herts District Council.

Leader of Stevenage Borough Council, Sharon Taylor, was present at the grand opening and is pleased to see this new service rolled out across North Herts.

She said: "I am delighted to officially open the second safe space in Hertfordshire.

"Domestic abuse affects people everywhere - it has no boundaries of class, religion, age, gender or financial circumstance.

"SADA has already helped so many people and the launch of this new space means that we can support even more people who need our help."

NHDC's Executive Member for Housing and Environment, Gary Grindal, also added his thoughts on this new move.

He said: "This new safe space property in North Herts will provide a vital lifeline to those fleeing domestic abuse.

"We hope the property will be a first step for victims who have sought help and are looking to rebuild their lives after living through the trauma of domestic abuse.

"Working in partnership with SADA has enabled us to support domestic abuse victims in the district more closely and we thank them for their support."

The space can be accessed through Stevenage Against Domestic Abuse, partner agencies or by self-referral.

For further information regarding the events taking place over the campaign or if you need to talk to Stevenage Against Domestic Abuse, call Stevenage Borough Council on 01438 242666.