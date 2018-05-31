Stevenage councillors raise fears over A1(M) 'smart' motorway plans

Stevenage councillors want the government to come up with alternative proposals to cut congestion on the A1(M) - after highlighting their own fears about 'smart' motorways.

The stretch of the A1(M) - between Junction 6 for Hatfield and Junction 8 for the north of Stevenage - had been earmarked for conversion to a smart motorway, where motorists can drive on the hard shoulder at certain times.

Amid mounting safety concerns, work has been put on hold pending a national review.

On Wednesday, January 29 - just hours before the review was announced - Stevenage councillors highlighted their own concerns at a full council meeting.

They pointed to growing fears in relation to safety and backed a motion that said there could be "no justification for any further introduction of 'smart motorway' systems anywhere on UK roads".

They called for an urgent review by transport secretary Grant Shapps into the proposals for a 'smart motorway' between junctions 6 and 8 of the A1(M) before any work began.

Alternative and urgent proposals for relieving congestion on the A1(M) were also called for.

Executive member for transport, Councillor Lloyd Briscoe - who presented the motion to the borough council - pointed to evidence presented in a BBC Panorama programme, broadcast two days earlier.

Council leader Sharon Taylor - who seconded the motion - said her worry was that the A1(M) would be the last stretch of 'smart' motorway before an inquiry would determine they should not go ahead anywhere in the UK.

"We need to make our views very clear on this topic," she said. "It's not now and it never had been that this is the solution to the A1(M)."

The leader of the Liberal Democrat group, Councillor Robin Parker, said that there was already enough emerging evidence that smart motorways were not a good thing.

However Conservative group leader Phil Bibby said they could not support the motion because they had not had time to research the issue.

At the end of last week it emerged that work on the stretch of the A1(M) - which had been due to begin by March - would be put on hold, pending the results of the government's "stock-take".

No new 'smart motorway' schemes will begin until after the outcome of the stock-take is known.