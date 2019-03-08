Video

Dashcam footage shows police chase end with A1(M) Stevenage slip road crash

Dashcam footage shows a Vauxhall Corsa smash into the back of a stationary car at at A1(M) Junction 8 slip road for Stevenage, following a police chase. Picture: Supplied Archant

Dashcam footage shows the moment a police chase which started in Buntingford ended on an A1(M) slip road near Stevenage - with a Vauxhall Corsa smashing into a stationary car waiting at a red light.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Officers on patrol tried to pull over the Corsa in Buntingford's Station Road just after 4.50pm on Monday.

The car failed to stop and was subsequently pursued southbound down the A1(M) from Junction 9 for Letchworth Gate.

You may also want to watch:

The Corsa went down the southbound slip road for Junction 8 (Stevenage Coreys Mill) and crashed into the back of a stationary car, which in turn bumped the car in front as a result of the impact.

A police spokeswoman has confirmed that nobody was seriously injured in the crash.

Three people were detained, and a 19-year-old woman from Buntingford was subsequently arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving. She has been released under investigation while enquiries continue.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police. You can report information online at herts.police.uk/report, speak to an operator in the force communications room via online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact or call 101 quoting reference 41/93154/19. If a crime is in progress or someone's life is in danger, call 999 immediately.