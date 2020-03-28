Pedestrian dies after A1(M) collision at Stevenage junction

A man has died after he was involved in a collision with a car at the A1(M) junction 8 exit slip road last night.

Police, paramedics and the air ambulance were called to the scene at about 10.40pm and the A1(M) was closed in both directions at junction 7 to aid the emergency services.

Sadly, the pedestrian - a man in his 30s - died. The driver of the car was not injured.

The road reopened just after 3am today.

Police officers are continuing their investigations into the collision and should anyone have any information which could assist them please call the Herts Police non-emergency number 101 quoting Op Recado.