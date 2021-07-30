Published: 12:14 PM July 30, 2021

Young writers - we want to hear from YOU! - Credit: Press Association Images

Calling all budding young reporters and writers!

What do you see Stevenage looking like in 20 years time? We'd love to hear from you for our upcoming Future of Stevenage supplement for the new town's 75th anniversary.

Send us your story - of no more than 300 words - along with your name and age to news@thecomet.com (and a picture of yourself too, if you like!) by August 18 for your chance to be featured.

This feature is for children aged 12 and under.



