Charity run in memory of Stevenage mum who lost cancer battle hits fundraising target

PUBLISHED: 13:56 27 October 2020 | UPDATED: 13:56 27 October 2020

Former Comet editor Darren Isted, Heidi McNeill's partner Simon Rutt and graphic designer David Walters at the start of the 10k charity run. Picture: Courtesy of Darren Isted

Two former colleagues of a Stevenage mum who lost her cancer battle on October 16 have run 10k in her memory to raise money for the hospice that cared for her.

Heidi McNeill was diagnosed with lung cancer last December and was only 49 when she died. Former Comet editor Darren Isted and graphic designer Dave Walters, who worked with Heidi when she was a senior sales executive at the Comet, ran 10k on Sunday, raising £630 for Letchworth’s Garden House Hospice Care.

Darren said: “It was an emotional morning and Heidi’s partner, Simon, was there to see us off.

“With the aim of breaking an hour, we did flag part-way round, but we know where the inspiration came from to dig in and clock 59:10.

“More importantly, we have reached our fundraising goal. Thanks to everyone who shared, donated or passed a comment.”

You can still donate by visiting uk.virginmoneygiving.com/fundraiser-display/showROFundraiserPage?userUrl=DavidWalters21&pageUrl=3

