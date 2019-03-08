Advanced search

Gallery

Hundreds turn out as sun shines on 'fantastic' first Stevenage 10k

PUBLISHED: 18:18 16 September 2019 | UPDATED: 18:18 16 September 2019

Stevenage 10k 2019: Almost 500 runners completed the course. Picture: Stuart Driver

Stevenage 10k 2019: Almost 500 runners completed the course. Picture: Stuart Driver

Archant

Hundreds of runners turned out for the inaugural Stevenage 10k yesterday - the first time the town has held an officially measured public event for the distance for more than 20 years.

Stevenage 10k 2019: The Ask Physio team, who sponsored the event. Picture: Chris LeighStevenage 10k 2019: The Ask Physio team, who sponsored the event. Picture: Chris Leigh

In total 385 runners completed the 6.2-mile course in glorious sunshine - admittedly better for spectators than participants - as the route showcased much of Stevenage's park areas and the tree-lined avenue behind the historic high street.

More than 60 per cent of those taking part were not attached to a running club, with many completing their first 10K. The course made the most of Stevenage's cycleway network and the public were out in force at the race finish in Hampson Park.

Stevenage 10k 2019: Runners going along the tree-lined section which runs parallel with Martins Way. Picture: Danik BatesStevenage 10k 2019: Runners going along the tree-lined section which runs parallel with Martins Way. Picture: Danik Bates

Stevenage mayor Simon Spellar started the race - organised by Stevenage Striders running club - and was there to present the trophies afterwards.

He said: "It's such a pleasing sight to see the parks being utilised in this way, for the benefit of runners taking on the first running of this race. A fantastic achievement for all those involved at Stevenage Striders."

Stevenage 10k 2019: The route included a stretch through Fairlands Valley Park. Picture: Stuart DriverStevenage 10k 2019: The route included a stretch through Fairlands Valley Park. Picture: Stuart Driver

All finishers received a race T-shirt, medal and the opportunity to enjoy free cake.

Donations were also being taken at the cake stand, with more than £220 raised for TRACKS Autism, a Stevenage-based specialist early years centre for children with an autistic spectrum condition. In addition, donations of several hundred pounds will be made to both TRACKS and grant-giving charity the Stevenage Community Trust.

Stevenage 10k 2019: The event attracted animals as well as humans. Picture: Danik BatesStevenage 10k 2019: The event attracted animals as well as humans. Picture: Danik Bates

In the men's race, first home in a time of 35m44s was Oliver Wallace. Only three seconds behind him was Sean McKenna of Cambridge and Coleridge AC. Completing the trophy places was Tom Hargreaves in 37:08.

In the women's race the winner was Clare Thurgood of Orion Harriers in 41 mins exactly. Second was Cathy Donkin in 44:26 followed by Dea Ditchfield of Bedford Harriers in 45:08.

Stevenage 10k 2019: Race winner Oliver Wallace on the home stretch, with second place finisher Sean McKenna just seconds behind. Picture: Chris LeighStevenage 10k 2019: Race winner Oliver Wallace on the home stretch, with second place finisher Sean McKenna just seconds behind. Picture: Chris Leigh

Many of the runners were raising money for charity in their own right. For example, Laura Pegg of Stevenage Striders raised more £500 for the NSPCC. Laura graduated through the Striders' 'Zero to 5K' training recently and never thought she would run 10K! Another graduate of the training was Suzanne Davidson, who raised money for TRACKS.

You may also want to watch:

Stevenage Striders intend to make this a regular annual event for the town each September - the date for 2020 is due to be announced on stevenagestridersrc.org.uk in due course.

For the full results from the race see racesonline.uk/results/2019-results/stevenage-10k-2019-results.

Stevenage 10k 2019: The all important bling. Picture: Chris LeighStevenage 10k 2019: The all important bling. Picture: Chris Leigh

Most Read

Former nurse at Stevenage’s Lister Hospital suspended amid ‘serious concerns’

A former nurse at Stevenages Lister Hospital has been suspended. Picture: Danny Loo

Long delays on A602 in Stevenage towards Hitchin

There are long delays on the A602 in Stevenage

Child, 12, trapped in overturned car in A505 crash between Royston and Baldock

A505 crash: A 12-year-old was trapped inside an overturned car which collided with a van on the A505 near Slip End. Picture: Archant

Pedestrian taken to hospital after Letchworth crash

Police closed Norton Way South after a woman in her 20s was involved in a collision with a car.

Stevenage girl wins through to final of national kitchen design competition

Judges were impressed with Chloe's inventiveness in her design.

Most Read

Former nurse at Stevenage’s Lister Hospital suspended amid ‘serious concerns’

A former nurse at Stevenages Lister Hospital has been suspended. Picture: Danny Loo

Long delays on A602 in Stevenage towards Hitchin

There are long delays on the A602 in Stevenage

Child, 12, trapped in overturned car in A505 crash between Royston and Baldock

A505 crash: A 12-year-old was trapped inside an overturned car which collided with a van on the A505 near Slip End. Picture: Archant

Pedestrian taken to hospital after Letchworth crash

Police closed Norton Way South after a woman in her 20s was involved in a collision with a car.

Stevenage girl wins through to final of national kitchen design competition

Judges were impressed with Chloe's inventiveness in her design.

Latest from the The Comet

Hundreds turn out as sun shines on ‘fantastic’ first Stevenage 10k

Stevenage 10k 2019: Almost 500 runners completed the course. Picture: Stuart Driver

Campaigners claim drop in Luton Airport noise complaints is ‘distortion of facts’

Luton Airport is holding a public noise surgery in Stevenage. Picture: DANNY LOO

Stevenage teacher’s delight after being named region’s Apprenticeship Champion of the Year

Joana Moles from the John Henry Newman School has been recognised for her work with apprenticeships. Picture: Kevin Gibson Photography

FA Vase: Road trips for Colney Heath and Baldock Town after first round draw

Jon Clements scored both goals as Colney Heath beat Haverhill Rovers in the FA Vase. Picture: KARYN HADDON

Pedestrian taken to hospital after Letchworth crash

Police closed Norton Way South after a woman in her 20s was involved in a collision with a car.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists