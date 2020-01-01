Stevenage abuser jailed - after two months of tormenting and violating victim

Steven Thiara from Stevenage has been jailed for four years after being convicted of coercive and controlling behaviour in an intimate relationship and two counts of actual bodily harm.

A Stevenage abuser who subjected his victim to "an inhumane existence" while in a relationship with them has been jailed for four years.

Steven Thiara, of Lingfield Road, appeared at St Albans Crown Court yesterday for sentencing, having been convicted on December 17 of coercive and controlling behaviour in an intimate relationship and two counts of actual bodily harm.

The detective in the case explained how 40-year-old Thiara had formed an intimate relationship with his victim and moved her in to his Stevenage home in April last year.

On June 6, 2019, police received a call from his father - who reported a disturbance between Thiara and his victim.

Detective Inspector Sarah Corr from the Domestic Abuse Investigation & Safeguarding Unit at Herts police said: "Attending officers were shocked by the condition in which they found the victim.

"She had severe facial injuries, her hair had been roughly chopped and she had cuts, scratches and heavy bruising to her arms.

"Thiara held his victim virtually captive within his address for approximately eight weeks during which time he subjected his victim to verbal and physical abuse.

"He used a bottle, a belt and a TV remote control to repeatedly beat her. He degraded her by forcing her to drink his urine and eat food that he had urinated on.

"He cut her long hair with scissors, stating he wanted to make her bald.

"Thiara tormented, violated and hurt his victim both physically and emotionally. Despite living in fear and being reduced to an inhumane existence for almost two months, she found the courage to reveal her controlling and coercive relationship.

"She has since been fully supported by specially trained officers and she is starting to rebuild her life.

"Thiara will be locked up for a long time where he will have time to reflect on his vulgar actions and he will not be able to subject other women to his sickening ways.

"For those who are suffering from domestic abuse, there is help and support available. Your report will be taken seriously and you will be listened to." Thiara was found not guilty of false imprisonment and numerous counts of rape and sexual assault.

If you are the victim of domestic abuse, you can visit hertssunflower.org for advice and support, or call the Herts Domestic Abuse Helpline on 08 088 088 088, which is open weekdays from 9am to 9pm and weekends from 9am to 4pm. If you feel your life is in danger, always dial 999.

Clare's Law gives people a right to know or a right to ask police whether a partner has a violent past. If you live in Hertfordshire you can apply online at herts.police.uk/ClaresLaw.