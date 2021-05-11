Legacy of doctor killed by Taliban helps Afghan school

Published: 11:18 AM May 11, 2021

Stevenage doctor Karen Woo was passionate about supporting disadvantaged women and children in Afghanistan - Credit: Archant

More than a decade after being fatally shot by Taliban while delivering aid in Afghanistan, an inspirational doctor is still helping to support disadvantaged children in the war-torn country, through the legacy she has left.

Karen Woo, who grew up in Stevenage and attended The Barclay School, was shot dead in August 2010 while on a trip with charity International Assistance Mission to reach villagers in desperate need of medical help.

She was killed along with nine others of the mostly American team, two weeks before she was due to get married.

The Karen Woo Foundation was set up in the 36-year-old’s memory – a grant-giving charity focused on healthcare and education for Afghan women and children.

Last year, the trustees incorporated the KWF into the Enabled Children’s Initiative – a charity supporting children in Afghanistan with disabilities.

Despite the pandemic, ECI has just opened a school for children with disabilities, and already has plans to expand it.

ECI's founder and director, Lael Mohib, said: "The Fatima Khalil School has 38 students enrolled, all with different types of disabilities. We have 25 students on a waiting list. Our amazing team of 15 staff and teachers are offering physiotherapy sessions, sign language classes, sports and arts classes, and individualised counselling to each child, on top of regular academic courses.

"It took a village — a generous, passionate community of volunteers, partners, donors and ECI team members — to make this dream come true, but they made it happen even in the midst of COVID and increased violence."

ECI plans to expand the school to enrol 50 students, launch a public awareness campaign on disability, and start a programme providing jobs training and workforce placement to young people with disabilities.

Karen's mum, Lynn, says she is delighted about "the great strides they have been making in Kabul with the facilities for disabled children despite the pandemic" and that "Karen’s legacy will live on in the important work the ECI does".

She added: "I hope those of you who have supported KWF over the years will continue this support through ECI."

Visit enabledchildren.org to donate to the Karen Woo Memorial Fund.








