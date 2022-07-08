MP Stephen McPartland appointed as security minister

Stephen McPartland MP has been appointed as security minister - Credit: Will Durrant

Stevenage MP Stephen McPartland has been appointed as a Minister of State for Security within the Home Office, after a raft of resignations in government.

The new role for the Conservative MP is is one of 18 new ministerial appointments announced yesterday.

This comes as embattled Prime Minister Boris Johnson confirmed his intention to leave his role as leader of the Conservative Party yesterday - following numerous calls for him to step down and more than 50 resignations from cabinet members, ministers and private secretaries.

Mr McPartland takes on the role after his predecessor, Damian Hinds MP, joined colleagues in resigning yesterday.

It has been a huge privilege and responsibility to serve as security minister.

It shouldn’t take the resignation of dozens of colleagues, but for our country, and trust in our democracy, we must have a change of leadership.

My letter to the PM: pic.twitter.com/V82wT5P2Ta — Damian Hinds (@DamianHinds) July 7, 2022

"It is an honour to be asked to serve as Security Minister," Mr McPartland said on Twitter.

"The safety of the public and our national security are incredibly important and I look forward to supporting the Prime Minister and Home Secretary in that duty."

The Comet has approached Stephen McPartland MP for a comment on the PM's resignation.