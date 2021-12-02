Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport E-Edition
MP registers another job despite Owen Paterson fallout

person

Bianca Wild

Published: 4:57 PM December 2, 2021
Updated: 5:14 PM December 2, 2021
Stevenage MP Stephen McPartland

Stevenage MP Stephen McPartland has two extra jobs, according to government records, despite promising to treat his parliamentary role as a full-time job - Credit: Parliamentary office of Stephen McPartland

Stevenage MP Stephen McPartland registered another job after the Owen Paterson scandal, it has been revealed.  

The Owen Paterson debacle has seen MPs come under increased scrutiny over second jobs, after the MP for North Shropshire was found to have broken paid advocacy rules relating to his consultancy work. 

The Commons' cross-party standards committee has now proposed an "outright ban" on MPs providing paid parliamentary advice, consultancy or strategy services in a new report.

National World has today reported that Stephen McPartland has registered a new £60k per annum role on November 26. 

Mr McPartland works 10 hours per month as a non-executive director for retailer Furniture Village, earning £4,166.67 per month.

On top of this and his £81,932 per year parliamentary role, McPartland will now earn a further £5,000 per month for up to eight hours work ‘providing strategic advice on expanding geographically into untackled markets and increasing investment activities' for MBU Capital Group, reports National World. 

Mr McPartland set up and began running a consultancy business less than a year after his election in 2010. 

This was despite telling voters two weeks before the May 2010 election: “If I became Stevenage's MP, I would treat it as a full-time job.” 

The Conservative MP has twice failed to respond to emails from the Comet, asking him to comment. 


Stevenage News

