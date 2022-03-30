The Comet+ Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport
Developers urge people still ‘stay away’ from Swingate House

Harry Rutter

Published: 1:16 PM March 30, 2022
Swingate House collapsed in Stevenage on March 22.

Swingate House collapsed in Stevenage on March 22. - Credit: Brank Vranjkovic

Developers are still asking people to “stay away” from Swingate House one week after its collapse near Stevenage town centre.  

The building collapsed last Tuesday (March 22) - sparking a major operation by emergency services after demolition “went wrong”.  

A spokesperson for Mace Group said: “The team on site – led by our principal contractor and supported by Mace and the council – have been working over the weekend to safely remove the debris from the road, and we’re pleased to report that the highway will not require extensive repair works.  

Firefighters and multiple police were spotted near Stevenage town centre.  

Firefighters and multiple police were spotted near Stevenage town centre. - Credit: Brank Vranjkovic

“To continue to reduce the height of the remaining structure safely, we need to retain the exclusion zone in place around the site until our contractor is confident that they can remove the reduced structure within the confines of the site.  

“We recognise the disruption this is causing to local residents and businesses, and we’re working closely with all parties to ensure we can safely remove the restrictions as soon as possible.” 

The area will remain closed until “at the earliest, Wednesday next week” (April 6). 

For more information, visit: www.stevenage.gov.uk/news-and-events/news/swingate-house-update-from-stevenage-borough-council-and-development-partner-mace  

Stevenage Borough Council
Stevenage News

