New Starbucks drive-thru opens in Stevenage today

PUBLISHED: 11:24 16 August 2019 | UPDATED: 11:42 16 August 2019

This will be Stevenage's third Starbucks.

A new Starbucks drive-thru has opened in Stevenage today, and customers are being encouraged to try out the freebies on offer in store today.

The new drive-thru has opened on Gunnels Wood Road, creating 14 new jobs in the community.

One of Stevenage's mental health charities - MIND - joined the opening day party to cut the ceremonial ribbon at 8am this morning.

But, if you'd rather pop in than 'drive-thru', the store will be offering coffee tastings and sharing vouchers for customers to enjoy free beverages throughout today.

The store will be operated by Starbucks franchisee EG Group and Mo Tayab, Head of Starbucks at EG, is excited by this new venture.

He said: "We are proud to announce our charity partner MIND, who carry out such valuable and important work in the local area.

"We are passionate about supporting the local community and look forward to making lasting connections with our customers."

This store becomes Stevenage's third Starbucks, joining existing branches in in Leisure Park and Town Square.

The new store is located in Gunnels Wood Road, Stevenage, SG1 2FS and is open Monday-Friday 6am to 8pm, Saturday 7am-8pm and Sunday 8am to 8pm.

