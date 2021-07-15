Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport E-Edition
The Comet > News

Permanent closure of pub confirmed - but Wetherspoons 'may return' to town centre

Author Picture Icon

Maya Derrick

Published: 1:10 PM July 15, 2021    Updated: 1:39 PM July 15, 2021
Police are appealing for witnesses following a racially-aggravated incident outside Wetherspoon's St

The Standard Bearer in Danestrete, Stevenage, is now permenantly closed. - Credit: Archant

The permanent closure of one of Stevenage's Wetherspoons pubs has been confirmed, the Comet can reveal.

The J D Wetherspoon chain - which also runs The Standing Order in Old Town, Hitchin's The Angel Vaults Inn and The Three Magnets in Letchworth - confirmed that The Standard Bearer at The Plaza, Town Square, will not reopen, after closing when the pandemic hit in March 2020.

Representatives from the pub chain announced today (July 15) that The Standard Bearer - which has served residents for two decades - closed in line with Stevenage Borough Council's regeneration plans, but hoped to return in the near future.

In a statement, the company said: “The Standard Bearer Stevenage closed at the start of the first lockdown period last year, in March 2020.
 
“We had been in discussions with Stevenage Borough Council, prior to the pandemic, agreeing to surrender the lease - as the pub location forms a key site within their regeneration proposals.
 
“Pub staff were informed in advance of the closure and all employees, including the pub manager, were offered roles at other Wetherspoon pubs of their choice. 
 
“The majority have been transferred to pubs in Stevenage, Letchworth and Hitchin.
 
“Wetherspoon has traded from The Standard Bearer for the last 20 years, which has been very successful.
 
“We are monitoring the ongoing regeneration of Stevenage town centre and may potentially return - if we can find the appropriate site - in the future.”

Stevenage Borough Council and Stevenage Even Better - the division behind Stevenage new town's regeneration - have been approached for comment.

You may also want to watch:

Stevenage News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

bearton road

Updated

Police hunt pervert targeting young girls in flashing spree

Georgia Barrow

Author Picture Icon
calder way crash

Updated

Emergency services attend scene of Stevenage crash

Maya Derrick

Author Picture Icon
The Red Arrows perform a flypast during Armed Forces' Day at the National Memorial Arboretum

Euro 2020

Red Arrows to fly over Herts following Wembley flypast for Euro 2020 final

Alan Davies

Author Picture Icon
Prime Minister Boris Johnson during a COVID-19 media briefing in Downing Street, London, on Friday, May 14, 2021.

Freedom Day

Freedom Day 2021: What coronavirus rules are due to change on July 19?

Alan Davies

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus