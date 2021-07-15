Permanent closure of pub confirmed - but Wetherspoons 'may return' to town centre

Published: 1:10 PM July 15, 2021 Updated: 1:39 PM July 15, 2021

The permanent closure of one of Stevenage's Wetherspoons pubs has been confirmed, the Comet can reveal.

The J D Wetherspoon chain - which also runs The Standing Order in Old Town, Hitchin's The Angel Vaults Inn and The Three Magnets in Letchworth - confirmed that The Standard Bearer at The Plaza, Town Square, will not reopen, after closing when the pandemic hit in March 2020.

Representatives from the pub chain announced today (July 15) that The Standard Bearer - which has served residents for two decades - closed in line with Stevenage Borough Council's regeneration plans, but hoped to return in the near future.

In a statement, the company said: “The Standard Bearer Stevenage closed at the start of the first lockdown period last year, in March 2020.



“We had been in discussions with Stevenage Borough Council, prior to the pandemic, agreeing to surrender the lease - as the pub location forms a key site within their regeneration proposals.



“Pub staff were informed in advance of the closure and all employees, including the pub manager, were offered roles at other Wetherspoon pubs of their choice.



“The majority have been transferred to pubs in Stevenage, Letchworth and Hitchin.



“Wetherspoon has traded from The Standard Bearer for the last 20 years, which has been very successful.



“We are monitoring the ongoing regeneration of Stevenage town centre and may potentially return - if we can find the appropriate site - in the future.”

Stevenage Borough Council and Stevenage Even Better - the division behind Stevenage new town's regeneration - have been approached for comment.