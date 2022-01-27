Standalone Farm to reopen with host of activities in time for half term

Letchworth's Standalone Farm will reopen in time for the February half term, with plenty of baby animals to meet.

The gates will open on Monday, February 14, and visitors can enjoy seeing the animals, as well as a host of activities including a special floral workshop.

The farm traditionally closes during the winter months to carry out important maintenance work and take care of its animals.

Floral designer Alice van der List from All In One Season will host a creative floral workshop called Love Is In Nature - Credit: Letchworth Heritage Foundation

To celebrate its reopening, Standalone has teamed up with Letchworth-based nature lover and floral designer Alice van der List from All In One Season to host a creative floral workshop called Love Is In Nature.

The workshops will run throughout half-term from February 14 to 18, and are perfect for adults and children aged six and above.

During each workshop small groups will forage the farm for natural materials to use to create a unique floral masterpiece to take home. Alice will share her knowledge on the surrounding landscape, encouraging the group to take inspiration from nature.

Standalone Farm’s events manager, Anne-Claire Calcasola, said: “We are so excited to work with talented floral designer Alice whose passion for nature will no doubt inspire some beautiful creations!

"The workshops are an opportunity for children and their grown-ups to spend some quality time together, let their artistic side loose and get creative.

"You don’t need to have any floristry experience to take part. Set in our charming rustic barn, the workshops will be relaxed, fun and a great opportunity to try something new.”

During the half-term week there will also be daily arts and crafts activities alongside animal feeding, milking demonstrations and pony grooming for families to enjoy. The Greenway Café will be re-opening with a brand-new menu and a new outdoor seating area.

For more information or to book tickets visit www.standalonefarm.com.