Letchworth’s Standalone Farm and Broadway Cinema opening dates confirmed

PUBLISHED: 11:27 20 July 2020

Standalone Farm and Broadway Cinema will reopen next month. Picture: LGCHF

Standalone Farm and Broadway Cinema will reopen next month. Picture: LGCHF

After four months of closure, Letchworth’s Standalone Farm and Broadway Cinema attractions will reopen in August, the Heritage Foundation confirmed last week.

Standalone Farm will officially reopen on Saturday, August 1, exclusively for annual pass holders – with all other visitors welcome from Monday, August 3. Tickets will need to be booked in advance and visitors will be offered specific timeslots with reduced pricing to reflect the restrictions.

Meanwhile, Broadway Cinema will welcome visitors back on Monday, August 24. A schedule of films and event cinema screenings is being finalised, with the full programme and booking options to be released in the coming weeks.

Jason Valentine, venues manager at the Heritage Foundation, said: “After a tough few months for the foundation and our venues, we are thrilled to be able to open our much-loved farm and cinema again. The support we have received from our customers and the local community during this period has been overwhelming. We are so thankful, and the team are looking forward to welcoming everyone back.”

Standalone Farm will close once again in September to begin its improvement programme for the spring 2021 season. The foundation also confirmed that Broadway Theatre will not make a return until late 2021.

Jason added: “Things will look a little different to our visitors as we implement COVID-19 secure measures. We will have a one-way system at the farm and some of our regular features won’t be accessible, that’s why we have reduced the ticket prices.

“At Broadway, we have implemented social distanced seating, and additional cleaning will be in place. We have reviewed our operating model and realise that due to the subsidy required from the foundation for our theatre programme, we are needing to move away from theatre until late 2021 – so for now, we will be focusing on a great cinema programme.”

Staff at the foundation have been working behind the scenes to achieve the ‘We’re Good To Go’ industry standard. They have also followed government and industry COVID-19 guidelines to maintain cleanliness and social distancing.

More details can be found on their website.

