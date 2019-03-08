Advanced search

Record numbers turn out for Standalone 10k in Letchworth

PUBLISHED: 16:51 08 October 2019 | UPDATED: 16:51 08 October 2019

North Herts Road Runners lead the way at the start of the 2019 Standalone 10k. Picture: Ollie Saville

North Herts Road Runners lead the way at the start of the 2019 Standalone 10k. Picture: Ollie Saville

A record number of runners - totalling more than 1,700 - took part in the Standalone 10k yesterday, which has been described by organisers as the most environmentally-friendly race they've held.

Standalone 10k was declared the most environmentally-friendly ever. Picture: Ollie SavilleStandalone 10k was declared the most environmentally-friendly ever. Picture: Ollie Saville

The annual event, which started and finished at Letchworth's Standalone Farm, helped raise money for Garden House Hospice Care - organisers North Herts Road Runners' charity of the year.

Working in partnership with Transition Town Letchworth and Plastic Free Letchworth, NHRR put in place a number of measures to make the race more sustainable and to reduce its impact on the environment.

These included removing the need for more than 1,7000 single-use cups in the finish area by hiring reusable cups and providing a dedicated place for runners to leave their water bottles in the finish area to pick up at the end of the race. Record numbers of participants responded by bringing their own water bottles, and by coming to the race by bike or public transport.

All smiles at the 2019 Standalone 10k. Picture: Ollie SavilleAll smiles at the 2019 Standalone 10k. Picture: Ollie Saville

NHRR's race director Richard Harbon said: "The Standalone 10k was again a huge success for the local community and all those taking part. It was also the most environmentally-friendly race we have ever put on. Thank you to all that took part, helped over the weekend and came out to cheer."

Letchworth sports retailer Trisports led the local business community's support for the race, with Phillips Digital printing the runners' numbers and Stevenage Leisure also backing the event. Consilia Wealth Management sponsored the kids' fun run. Fairhaven Foods, Sports Therapy 4 U and Vincent Van Hire also contributed prizes and practical support.

The organisers singled out the Letchworth Garden City Heritage Foundation for particular thanks, with Mr Harbon adding: "We couldn't put this fantastic community event on without being able to use Standalone Farm as the race headquarters, and we're very grateful to the Heritage Foundation for letting us have access to these great facilities. It's the perfect centrepiece for what's become a tremendous family event.'

The Standalone 10k will be back next year, on the first Sunday in October. Visit nhrr.org.uk for more details, including race results from this year's event.

Standalone 10k: Getting warmed up. Picture: Ollie SavilleStandalone 10k: Getting warmed up. Picture: Ollie Saville

Standalone 10k: Runners crossing the line at Letchworth's Standalone Farm. Picture: Ollie SavilleStandalone 10k: Runners crossing the line at Letchworth's Standalone Farm. Picture: Ollie Saville

