Young people show off their singing talent thanks to North Herts bereavement charity

Stand-by-me's young ambassadors showed off their vocal range in the studio. Picture: Stand-by-me Archant

A group of young people who receive support from a North Herts bereavement charity have had the chance to record two songs.

Children and young people aged between eight and 17 who are working with Stand-by-me Children's Bereavement Support recorded two songs at One2One recording studios in Knebworth.

The songs will debut at the Hitchin Hard Half Marathon on June 23, where the young ambassadors will be marshalling the children's 5k fun run.

Lucky listeners will be able to hear a moving version of Lean on Me by Bill Withers and the Ben. E King classic, Stand By Me.

The young ambassadors chose the songs because they capture the warmth and support that Stand-by-me is all about.

Stand-by-me is an award-winning charity created to support and connect other bereaving children, young people and their families in North Herts. For more information about the charity visit stand-by-me.org.uk.