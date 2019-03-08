Outgoing chairman presents more than £2,000 to Stand by Me charity

Bereavement charity, Stand By Me, has received over £2,000 from North Herts District Council's outgoing chairman, councillor John Bishop.

Councillor Bishop presented a cheque for £2,350 to his nominated charity at a meeting on Thursday last week.

Stand By Me is a charity supporting bereaved children, young people and their families, as well as those dealing with serious illness in North Herts and Stevenage.

Newly elected chairman of the council Jean Green will work throughout the year to raise money for her chosen charity, the North Hertfordshire and Stevenage branch of Parkinson's UK.

She said: "I have chosen to raise money for Parkinson's UK as my husband suffered with this terrible disease.

"The branch gives residents of Royston and District who are suffering with Parkinson's new communal activities and a place to make new like-minded friends."