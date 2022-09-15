Royston and Baldock performing arts school appoints new principal

Miriam Leary-White is the new principal of Stagecoach Performing Arts Royston & Baldock - Credit: Dids Photography

Stagecoach Performing Arts School Royston & Baldock has appointed Miriam Leary-White as its new principal.

Miriam, who is a former Stagecoach student and principal of Stagecoach in Harlow and Bishop's Stortford, has more than 20 years' experience teaching performing arts.

She said: “I am so excited to become Principal of Stagecoach Royston and Baldock.

"I have the best job in the world, getting to work with such wonderful young people and I am excited to be opening my Stagecoach family to invite in the new schools.

“We have lots of exciting things planned, including regular holiday workshops and shows, going to the theatre and bringing in specialists to work with the children."

The performing arts school offers drama, singing and dance classes for children aged four to 18.

For more information about Stagecoach Royston & Baldock visit http://www.stagecoach.co.uk/royston.