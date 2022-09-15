The Comet+ Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport
The Comet > News

Royston and Baldock performing arts school appoints new principal

Author Picture Icon

Anne Suslak

Published: 3:45 PM September 15, 2022
Miriam Leary-White is the new principal of Stagecoach Performing Arts Royston & Baldock

Miriam Leary-White is the new principal of Stagecoach Performing Arts Royston & Baldock - Credit: Dids Photography

Stagecoach Performing Arts School Royston & Baldock has appointed Miriam Leary-White as its new principal.

Miriam, who is a former Stagecoach student and principal of Stagecoach in Harlow and Bishop's Stortford, has more than 20 years' experience teaching performing arts.

She said: “I am so excited to become Principal of Stagecoach Royston and Baldock.

"I have the best job in the world, getting to work with such wonderful young people and I am excited to be opening my Stagecoach family to invite in the new schools.

“We have lots of exciting things planned, including regular holiday workshops and shows, going to the theatre and bringing in specialists to work with the children."

The performing arts school offers drama, singing and dance classes for children aged four to 18.

For more information about Stagecoach Royston & Baldock visit http://www.stagecoach.co.uk/royston.

Baldock News
Royston News

Don't Miss

An image of Robert, wearing a blue jumper.

Hertfordshire Constabulary

Milton Keynes man goes missing at Knebworth House

Pearce Bates

Author Picture Icon
CGI image of how the new TK Maxx and Homesense store would look at Stevenage's ROARING Meg Retail park

Retail

Plans to relocate Stevenage TK Maxx approved unanimously

Georgia Barrow

Author Picture Icon
A black Range Rover with a crumpled front.

Hertfordshire Highways | Updated

Range Rover and van crash on A505

Pearce Bates

Author Picture Icon
A large screen with beach chairs and tables around it.

Food and Drink

Hitchin pub announces first-ever cinema nights

Pearce Bates

Author Picture Icon