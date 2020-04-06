Advanced search

‘We miss you all’ – staff at Letchworth school send heartwarming video message to pupils

PUBLISHED: 14:50 06 April 2020 | UPDATED: 14:50 06 April 2020

Wilbury staff have recorded messages for their pupils in lockdown. Picture: Wilbury Junior School

Staff at Wilbury Junior School in Letchworth have released an emotional video for pupils who are stuck at home during lockdown.

The montage, released on Friday, features staff members holding up signs and messages for their pupils, urging them to stay safe, and reminding them that “we’re all in this together.”

One teacher, Mrs Baynham, sent a message to her class, saying: “Hi 6BT – yes, even you crazy loud ones. I just wanted to say, I miss you!”

Another teacher said she needed “someone to tell off” – before the camera cut to her luckless daughter working on the kitchen table...

The video ends with a final message of solidarity for pupils: “We’re all in this together – stay safe everyone and see you all soon! Love from everyone at Wilbury Junior School”

