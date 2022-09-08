Village once home to The Queen Mother mourns for Queen Elizabeth II
- Credit: North Herts Museum/Archive
The royal family has received "deepest condolences" from villagers in St Paul's Walden.
Councillor Tim Roberts, chair of St Paul's Walden Parish Council, has sent his sympathies to the family following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.
The monarch died today (Thursday, September 8) after 70 years as the Head of the Commonwealth and head of state in the United Kingdom.
The Queen Mother, herself named Elizabeth, was raised in St Paul's Walden Bury, a mansion in the parish, which sits between Hitchin and Whitwell.
Cllr Roberts said: "Her Majesty the Queen and her family have had a long association with St Paul's Walden.
"The Queen has visited the parish on several occasions both officially and privately.
"In 2005 the Queen visited the parish church of All Saints to mark the installation of the memorial to HM the Queen Mother.
"She most recently visited the parish privately in 2017.
"On behalf of the parish we send our deepest condolences to all of the family."
Cllr Roberts is one of several Hertfordshire dignitaries who have shared messages of sadness following the Queen's death at the age of 96.
The Rt Revd Dr Alan Smith, Bishop of St Albans, whose diocese covers Hertfordshire, Bedfordshire and north Barnet, said: "The death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth is a poignant and significant moment in the life of our nation.
"HM the Queen has reigned for many decades.
"Most of us alive today cannot recall a time when she was not on the throne.
"It feels as though we're leaving behind a familiar chapter. Our national life has changed forever."
Cllr Annie Brewster JP, serving Hertfordshire County Council chair, said: "On behalf of Hertfordshire County Council and the people of Hertfordshire, I would like to express our deepest condolence and gratitude for the lifetime of service and devotion given by Her Majesty the Queen."
The Marquess of Sailsbury, of Hatfield House, said: "I was lucky enough to have known her a little and will for my part remember her wisdom, her perspicacity and her wit.
"Above all, she was an extraordinary example to us all in her selflessness and service."