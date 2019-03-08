Advanced search

Stevenage schoolchildren enjoy International Week

PUBLISHED: 10:02 05 October 2019

Children at St Nicholas School in Stevenage enjoyed a International Week. Picture: St Nicholas School

Children at St Nicholas School in Stevenage enjoyed a International Week. Picture: St Nicholas School

Pupils at The St Nicholas Church of England School in Stevenage enjoyed an International Week, where they learned about different cultures and celebrated diversity.

The week concluded with an afternoon of activities involving the whole school, which included food, fun and music.

Families were welcomed to join staff and children for singing, dancing and parents prepared and brought in dishes from around the world.

Headteacher Adelaide Yarwood said: "Our international day was a wonderful celebration for all of the St Nicholas children.

"Families came dressed up from their own cultures and spent time together eating delightful home cooked food from many different cultures and enjoying a wide range  of cultural entertainment from our school children and Risenga who led our whole community in a  fun drumming  workshop."

For more on St Nicholas School, which is based in Six Hills Way, go to www.stnicholas120.herts.sch.uk

