Historic church sees new fence installed after copper theft and safety concerns

Jacob Thorburn

Published: 3:00 PM March 26, 2021   
Exterior of St Michael's Church in Letchworth

A new security fence has been installed at St Michael's Church in Letchworth - Credit: Archant

An historic church rooted in the centre of Letchworth has had a new fence installed, as part of new safety measures for the building.

St Michael's Church, in West View near the town centre, has had security fencing erected around parts of the building to protect passers-by that anyone could be at risk from falling masonry.

The church, which was closed to public worship in 2019, is currently locked and is under the process of seeking formal closure. The new fencing is a precaution and also a deterrent to criminals, who targeted copper in the roof earlier this year.

Graham Fisher, Chief Executive of the Heritage Foundation said “Like everyone in the town, we are very sad to see St Michael’s Church having fencing surround it but the safety of the public is paramount. 

"We are aware of the significant structural challenges at St Michael’s and we are in ongoing discussions with the diocese and members of the parish to identify what more we can do for the future of this building.”

