Advanced search

Hitchin's St Mary's Church reflects on a successful Christmas season

PUBLISHED: 17:10 06 January 2020 | UPDATED: 17:23 06 January 2020

St Mary's Church saw record-breaking footfall during this Christmas season. Picture: Anne Senechal

St Mary's Church saw record-breaking footfall during this Christmas season. Picture: Anne Senechal

Archant

A popular Hitchin church will mark the end of a record-breaking Christmas season with a special carol service this weekend.

The beautifully decorated trees were a highlight fo many. Picture: Anne SenechalThe beautifully decorated trees were a highlight fo many. Picture: Anne Senechal

St Mary's Church will sing goodbye to the Christmas season with a candle-lit Epiphany Carol Service on Sunday, after representatives from the church said that almost 3,000 people attended services and concerts over the holiday period.

Some of the highlights include the choir taking part in BBC's Songs of Praise on December 15, and performing their annual lunchtime concert on Saturday, December 21 to a packed audience of 400.

You may also want to watch:

On Christmas Eve, a capacity crowd of more than 700 enjoyed the teatime Crib Service, led by newly arrived vicar Reverend Chris Bunce, who told the Christmas Story and led carol singing.

The Candlelit Nine Lessons and Carols, Midnight Mass and Communion rounded off the festive services, before the St Mary's team were able to enjoy some well deserved turkey and pudding.

Anne Senechal, a regular attendee at St Mary's, said: "We were delighted to see the number of people of all ages taking part and enjoying Christmas at St Mary's.

"In the coming year we are looking forward to introducing fresh ideas and projects, particularly for younger generations. We also have a series of unique fundraising events coming up this year, starting with the silent film show in February."

Topic Tags:

Most Read

CCTV footage released after Letchworth distraction theft

CCTV footage released by Fabio's Gelato. Picture: Fabio's Gelato

Sir Keir Starmer launches Labour leadership bid in Stevenage

Labour MP Sir Keir Starmer speaks to the media during a visit to Hampson Park and cafe in Stevenage, following the launch of his campaign to succeed Jeremy Corbyn as party leader. PA Photo. Picture date: Sunday January 5, 2020. See PA story POLITICS Labour. Photo credit should read: Aaron Chown/PA Wire

From Hitchin to Tolsta: Meet the siblings featured in a BBC documentary about their 700-mile trip to see their gran

Siblings Millie Bukojemsky and Sydney Richardson tell their incredible story in Two Go to Tolsta. Picture: BBC Alba

Significant step forward in Stevenage town centre regeneration project as major plans submitted

The SG1 planning application for the Stevenage town centre regeneration has been submitted. Picture: Mace

5G rolled out for Stevenage and Potters Bar customers

Friends using smartphone with coffee at university college break. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/ViewApart

Most Read

CCTV footage released after Letchworth distraction theft

CCTV footage released by Fabio's Gelato. Picture: Fabio's Gelato

Sir Keir Starmer launches Labour leadership bid in Stevenage

Labour MP Sir Keir Starmer speaks to the media during a visit to Hampson Park and cafe in Stevenage, following the launch of his campaign to succeed Jeremy Corbyn as party leader. PA Photo. Picture date: Sunday January 5, 2020. See PA story POLITICS Labour. Photo credit should read: Aaron Chown/PA Wire

From Hitchin to Tolsta: Meet the siblings featured in a BBC documentary about their 700-mile trip to see their gran

Siblings Millie Bukojemsky and Sydney Richardson tell their incredible story in Two Go to Tolsta. Picture: BBC Alba

Significant step forward in Stevenage town centre regeneration project as major plans submitted

The SG1 planning application for the Stevenage town centre regeneration has been submitted. Picture: Mace

5G rolled out for Stevenage and Potters Bar customers

Friends using smartphone with coffee at university college break. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/ViewApart

Latest from the The Comet

Hitchin’s St Mary’s Church reflects on a successful Christmas season

St Mary's Church saw record-breaking footfall during this Christmas season. Picture: Anne Senechal

5G rolled out for Stevenage and Potters Bar customers

Friends using smartphone with coffee at university college break. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/ViewApart

New contactless charity donations for Stevenage Haven to tackle rising homelessness

The new initiative allows members of the public to donate £3 to Stevenage Haven via their debit or credit card. Picture: Stevenage Borough Council

Jamie Fielding adapting to the professional game as he looks to develop further with Stevenage

Jamie Fielding in action for St Albans City against Hungerford Town. Picture: JIM STANDEN

CCTV footage released after Letchworth distraction theft

CCTV footage released by Fabio's Gelato. Picture: Fabio's Gelato
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists