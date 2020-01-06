Hitchin's St Mary's Church reflects on a successful Christmas season

St Mary's Church saw record-breaking footfall during this Christmas season. Picture: Anne Senechal Archant

A popular Hitchin church will mark the end of a record-breaking Christmas season with a special carol service this weekend.

The beautifully decorated trees were a highlight fo many. Picture: Anne Senechal The beautifully decorated trees were a highlight fo many. Picture: Anne Senechal

St Mary's Church will sing goodbye to the Christmas season with a candle-lit Epiphany Carol Service on Sunday, after representatives from the church said that almost 3,000 people attended services and concerts over the holiday period.

Some of the highlights include the choir taking part in BBC's Songs of Praise on December 15, and performing their annual lunchtime concert on Saturday, December 21 to a packed audience of 400.

On Christmas Eve, a capacity crowd of more than 700 enjoyed the teatime Crib Service, led by newly arrived vicar Reverend Chris Bunce, who told the Christmas Story and led carol singing.

The Candlelit Nine Lessons and Carols, Midnight Mass and Communion rounded off the festive services, before the St Mary's team were able to enjoy some well deserved turkey and pudding.

Anne Senechal, a regular attendee at St Mary's, said: "We were delighted to see the number of people of all ages taking part and enjoying Christmas at St Mary's.

"In the coming year we are looking forward to introducing fresh ideas and projects, particularly for younger generations. We also have a series of unique fundraising events coming up this year, starting with the silent film show in February."