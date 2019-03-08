Updated
Death of man found in St Ippolyts pond not being treated a suspicious
PUBLISHED: 11:01 24 May 2019 | UPDATED: 11:01 24 May 2019
Police have confirmed the death of a man whose body was found in a public pond in St Ippolyts last week is not being treated as suspicious.
Officers were called at 9.09am on Friday, May 17, to reports of a body being found by a member of the public in the pond in Ashbrook Lane.
Sadly, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.
It has now been confirmed by Hertfordshire Constabulary that his death is not being treated as suspicious and a report has been sent to the coroner.
