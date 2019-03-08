Advanced search

NASA director gives talk to St Francis' College students

PUBLISHED: 12:02 14 September 2019

St Francis' College alumna Dr Nicola Fox visited the school to talk to the students about her work with NASA. Picture: St Francis' College

A NASA scientist visited her former Letchworth school last week to talk to students about her work.

Year 9 students at St Francis' College were given a talk by Dr Nicola Fox, the current director of heliophysics at NASA.

Dr Fox - who responsible for all the work that NASA does in regards to studying the sun and its interaction with Earth and the rest of the solar system - was born in Hitchin and attended school in the 80s.

Headmistress Mrs Bronwen Goulding said: "It was an enormous pleasure and privilege to welcome Dr Fox to the college, not just because of her prestigious work, but because she is an alumna of the college.

"She demonstrated to the students the power of dreaming, the impossible and making it a reailty. She is the living embodiment of what we are doing at the college today."

Dr Fox gave the students an overview of her academic and career progression before talking in detail about the project she has worked on most recently, the Parker Solar probe.

