Letchworth students complete cooking competition heats

A Letchworth student is heading to the final of the Springboard Future Chef competition after winning the local heat in Peterborough.

Katie Pritchard from St Francis' College will be heading to the regional finals in February after preparing a two-course meal for two in 90 minutes.

The Year 10 student cooked roasted cod with squash, carrot and almond purée and pickled radishes, as well as hot banana soufflés with blueberry coulis.

She will now be appointed a chef mentor who will work with her in preparation for the regional finals.

Year 9 student Teyte Baker also represented the college at the competition, and also prepared a two-course meal in 90 minutes.

Both girls worked in catering kitchens alongside other students taking part in the heat.

Pam Major, head of food and nutrition at the college, said: "I am delighted and proud of their achievements. Working with a mentor chef and in catering kitchens is a fantastic experience."