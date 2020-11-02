Stevenage man named after being found guilty of multiple counts of rape
PUBLISHED: 12:48 02 November 2020 | UPDATED: 12:51 02 November 2020
A man from Stevenage will be sentenced later this year after a court found him guilty of multiple counts of rape and other sexual offences.
Mark Marvell, 39 of Meadow Way in Stevenage, was found guilty of a multitude of sexual offences at St Albans Crown Court on Monday, October 26.
Marvell was found guilty of five counts of rape, and multiple counts of the possession of indecent images of children.
He has been remanded in custody, and will be sentenced in December.
