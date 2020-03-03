Stevenage secondhand furniture scheme relaunches under brand new name

Stevenage mayor Simon Speller cuts the ribbon to officially open the rebranded secondhand furniture and electricals scheme. Picture: Courtesy of Darren Isted. Archant

A non-profit charity which has sustainability at its heart has rebranded in a bid to reach a wider audience.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

People from all walks of life are encouraged to make the most of Spruse Stevenage Reuse Scheme when looking for furniture or electrical items for their home.

Formerly known as Stevenage Furniture Recycling Scheme, Spruse is based at Willows Link in Broadwater and collects good quality furniture and electricals from donors within the community and passes them on for a handling fee.

Stevenage mayor Simon Speller joined staff and volunteers to relaunch the scheme under the new name and said: "This rebranding will breathe new life into this charity.

"By encouraging reuse, these donations help make a positive impact on our community.

"In the last year donations have saved 66 tonnes of good quality items from going to landfill and Spruse has re-distributed over 2,000 items while supporting over 5,000 people, which is amazing."

You may also want to watch:

Buyers not on benefits or low income will pay a slightly higher handling charge for items, plus a small charge for bulky deliveries or if outside Stevenage. Collections and deliveries are generally free.

Spruse manager Elaine Allen said: "We are delighted to reach out to a whole new audience with this name change and rebranding, which will allow us to increase awareness of the aims and objectives of the scheme, the needs of our clients and also to boost funding.

"Over the course of the rebranding we have made it clear that it is important to make sure people know we are all about reusing and not recycling.

"We also want residents to know we not only reach out to members of the community who are on a proven low income, benefits or in need. We are also a first choice stop for members of the general public who may wish to purchase from us."

To register with the scheme you will need to take along up-to-date proof of benefits and/or low income and proof of address.

To become a volunteer, or for more about buying or donating items, call 01438 362900 or visit spruse.org.uk.

Photos of all available stock are on the Facebook page 'Spruse Stevenage Reuse Scheme'.

Reuse is open from 10am to 2pm Monday to Saturday, extended until 4pm on Wednesdays.